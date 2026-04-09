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Tipsheet

Haitian Illegal Alien Allegedly Beat Mother to Death With Hammer Outside of Florida Gas Station

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 09, 2026 5:40 PM
Haitian Illegal Alien Allegedly Beat Mother to Death With Hammer Outside of Florida Gas Station
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised]

A video released by the Department of Homeland Security appears to show a Haitian illegal alien brutally beating a mother to death with a hammer in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 3, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 

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DHS identified the alleged attacker as Rolbert Joachin, who is now in police custody. 

Video posted to social media shows a man smashing a black SUV with a hammer, according to the video that lasts 1:07. When a woman steps outside of the gas station, the man slams the hammer into her, knocking her down. Then, he appears to hit her six more times and then walks away from her body. 

The illegal alien was caught and released at the border by former President Joe Biden’s administration in August 2022, according to DHS. An immigration judge ordered the man deported, but the Biden administration granted him a temporary protected status that expired in 2024. 


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Related:

CRIME DHS FLORIDA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION


Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer against the alleged attacker.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him Temporary Protected Status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “The arrest of this criminal is an example of how ICE and local authorities can work together to swiftly bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer.”

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