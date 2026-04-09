Haitian Illegal Alien Allegedly Beat Mother to Death With Hammer Outside of Florida Gas Station

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised]

A video released by the Department of Homeland Security appears to show a Haitian illegal alien brutally beating a mother to death with a hammer in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 3, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

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DHS identified the alleged attacker as Rolbert Joachin, who is now in police custody.

Video posted to social media shows a man smashing a black SUV with a hammer, according to the video that lasts 1:07. When a woman steps outside of the gas station, the man slams the hammer into her, knocking her down. Then, he appears to hit her six more times and then walks away from her body.

The illegal alien was caught and released at the border by former President Joe Biden’s administration in August 2022, according to DHS. An immigration judge ordered the man deported, but the Biden administration granted him a temporary protected status that expired in 2024.

DHS confirms that this Haitian illegal alien was caught and released at the border by the Biden administration in August 2022. He was later ordered deported by an immigration judge, but the Biden administration shielded him from deportation by granting him TPS, which expired in… https://t.co/yqVFk1w44d — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 9, 2026





BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering an innocent gas station clerk in Fort Meyers, FL by bludgeoning her to death with a hammer is a Haitian illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden admin in 2022. An immigration judge… pic.twitter.com/kzDAwg0aCl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 7, 2026





MORE ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIME



Illegal alien from Haiti, who was released into the country under Biden, charged with M*RDERING an innocent woman at a Florida gas station, per FOX.



He reportedly BRUTALLY beat her to death with a hammer, crushing her head.



Democrats have American… pic.twitter.com/0dWrooIhOs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 7, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer against the alleged attacker.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him Temporary Protected Status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “The arrest of this criminal is an example of how ICE and local authorities can work together to swiftly bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer.”

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