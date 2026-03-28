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Tipsheet

Senior Citizens, Leftists Show Out for 'No Kings' Protest

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 28, 2026 6:00 PM
Senior Citizens, Leftists Show Out for 'No Kings' Protest
PJ Media

Protestors are showing out for the “No Kings” rally today. 

Many of the protesters are old white people. Some can’t explain why they’re protesting. 

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who isn't running for re-election after investigative reporter Nick Shirley helped expose rampant fraud in the state, used the event to cater to Somalis. 

In some cases, organizers bused senior citizens out of assisted living and memory care homes. 


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In Minnesota, event organizers didn't have much to say. So they attacked fossil fuels, billionaires, and the Iran conflict. They urged protesters to support universal healthcare, wealth taxes, a higher minimum wage, and rent freezes. They 

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