Senior Citizens, Leftists Show Out for 'No Kings' Protest

Protestors are showing out for the “No Kings” rally today.

Many of the protesters are old white people. Some can’t explain why they’re protesting.

"Is there any decision [from Trump] in particular you disagree with?"



Her: *critical error-system reboot* pic.twitter.com/sd2OQOn0fZ — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) March 28, 2026

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who isn't running for re-election after investigative reporter Nick Shirley helped expose rampant fraud in the state, used the event to cater to Somalis.

🚨 BREAKING: In a moment of betrayal, Gov. Tim Walz pledges his ALLEGIANCE to “Somali Minnesotans”



“We’ll never leave the side of Somali Minnesotans…your great grandchildren will be here when that orange clown is in the dustbin of history.”



RESIGN! 🤡pic.twitter.com/b0rBxdG43a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2026

In some cases, organizers bused senior citizens out of assisted living and memory care homes.

🚨 WOW! New footage shows "No Kings" in North Carolina is almost ENTIRELY composed of old white liberals



This is insane. How did they get so brainwashed?!pic.twitter.com/WAvfwQUtDM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2026





Dallas old folks homes are doing a field trip today. pic.twitter.com/A0j7ZCVLeR — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 28, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: This is completely uncut footage of the "NO KINGS" rally here in downtown Asheville NC...



Study this crowd carefully.



I dare you to find the one thing every single person here has in common.



Take your time... I'll wait!!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dWOawqiqEd — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 28, 2026





🚨 JUST IN: No Kings has been EXPOSED as funded by big donors and organizations, with

1. Professionally made signs

2. A MARCHING band

3. Matching political outfits



They just so happen to be almost entirely WHITE



They don't even try to make it look real!pic.twitter.com/IAgBC1J3EY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2026





🚨 LMFAO! The No Kings protests are exposing that the Democrat base is old white liberals who do NOTHING except consume fake news, get brainwashed and pretend to fight “tyranny”



Truly pathetic sight.



Vote red in 2026! Keep the traitors out of power! pic.twitter.com/cFOMNlBlGw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2026





In Minnesota, event organizers didn't have much to say. So they attacked fossil fuels, billionaires, and the Iran conflict. They urged protesters to support universal healthcare, wealth taxes, a higher minimum wage, and rent freezes. They

No Kings Minnesota rally emcee Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson: "No ICE! No war! No billionaires! No kings!"



How does she want to get rid of billionaires? pic.twitter.com/TCJl3O6uRK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2026

Checking in on the No Kings rally in Minnesota:



"YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYYAYAYAYYAYYAYAY!" pic.twitter.com/kEtpxOf9yY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2026

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Rob Weissman, the president of Public Citizen (the far left group behind the effort to charge oil and gas executives with homicide, seriously), at the No Kings rally in Minnesota:



"We have to persist to win our yes agenda. Yes to healthcare for all. Yes to tax the rich. Yes to… pic.twitter.com/mClubIKX99 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2026





The Crazies are all set for “No Kings” again today! 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/lyKsduQV2t — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) March 28, 2026

An attendee of a "No Kings" protest in Jim Thorpe, PA, bumps our video producer @PerdieXAmerica after he asked the activists some questions.



Afterwards a man pulls the woman back, puts his hands on Perdie and tells him, "I'll f*cking kill you." pic.twitter.com/5pW1P3S6M9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 28, 2026





Just a reminder to everyone at No Kings today:



If a Jew-hating terrorist sympathizer shows up to your protest and no one asks them to leave, you’re at a Jew-hating pro-terrorist rally.



I hope this helps. There is no gray area here. https://t.co/wq59AIcrq3 — Democrats Against Antisemites (@NormalDemocrats) March 28, 2026

Imagine throwing a “No Kings” protest after your party refused to hold a primary, coronated Kamala without a single vote, sued to keep RFK Jr. off the ballot, and attempted to remove Trump from state ballots only after your illegal lawfare scheme failed.



If there was a modern… — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) March 28, 2026

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This deranged leftist loser will be wasting her Saturday at the No Kings 3.0 protest. She’ll be holding up a sign with a noose around the neck of President Trump.



A screenshot of her profile is in the comments. Let’s make sure @SecretService sees this. pic.twitter.com/D8ugJ0hEpp — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) March 28, 2026

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