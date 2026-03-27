Report: 10 U.S. Soldiers Wounded in Iranian Strike at Saudi Arabia Base

About 10 U.S. soldiers were reportedly wounded from an Iranian strike at a base in Saudi Arabia, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The paper reported that two soldiers were seriously injured by the strikes at the Prince Sultan air base.

Advertisement

BREAKING via @CBSNews: About a dozen U.S. service members were injured in an attack on Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple U.S. officials. A small number sustained very serious injuries; others were considered seriously injured. @JimLaPorta @ellee_watson… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 27, 2026

According to the Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. and Saudi officials with knowledge on the matter, several U.S. servicemembers were injured in an Iranian ballistic missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia earlier today. The Pentagon has yet to respond with a… pic.twitter.com/Lph9x5KdTZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 27, 2026

IRANIAN MISSILE STRUCK THE PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE IN SAUDI ARABIA ON FRIDAY WOUNDING SEVERAL U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS - WSJ — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) March 27, 2026

10 U.S. servicemembers were injured in a strike on a Saudi air base hit by Iranian missiles and drones, marking another escalation as attacks continue to target U.S. assets in the region. pic.twitter.com/HjJwfLtJ7S — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) March 27, 2026

JUST IN: Several U.S. troops wounded & refueling aircraft damaged after Iran missile & drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, U.S. officials tell @AP. No word on how many troops wounded or severity of injuries. @livenowfox — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) March 27, 2026

BREAKING — 🇸🇦🇺🇸🇮🇷 Several U.S. Service members were wounded and several U.S. refueling aircraft were damaged today after an Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia — UK Report (@UK_REPT) March 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.