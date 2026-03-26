Trump to Sign Order Ensuring Immediate Pay for TSA Agents Amid Airport Chaos, Shutdown

President Donald Trump will sign an order directing Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin to immediately pay TSA employees, he said in a Truth Social post.

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Trump said that Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) side with criminal illegal aliens, not Americans.

Democrats have refused to fund TSA and other parts of the Department of Homeland Security since Feb. 14. Since then, air travelers have faced hour-long lines at many airports nationwide. This week, Trump ordered ICE to help clear congestion at airports after about 400 TSA agents quit.

“They are refusing to fund Immigration Enforcement unless the Republicans agree to their Open Border Policies, which will never, ever happen again," Trump said in the post. "They almost destroyed our Country, allowing 25 Million People to enter from Prisons, Mental Institutions, and Insane Asylums, those that are Drug Dealers, and thousands of Murderers, many of whom killed more than one person."

Trump thanked TSA agents and ICE for helping at airports. He won't allow the "Radical Left Democrats to hold our Country hostage any longer," he said.

“Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country, as I always will do! Therefore, I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports.”

Trump announces the use of emergency powers to get TSA officers paid



“The Radical Left Democrats, and their “Leader,” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, have made it very clear where they stand, and that is, ON THE SIDE OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, AND NOT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. They are… pic.twitter.com/NahfPyGitW — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 26, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: In a huge move, President Trump is signing an executive order to PAY our TSA agents being held hostage by Democrats



Now he’s gonna DARE Democrats to sue him, which will look terrible on their end!



“The Radical Left Democrats, and their “Leader,” Cryin’ Chuck… pic.twitter.com/pinSX39XjB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

🚨 BREAKING - TRUMP: “I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports. It is not an easy thing to… pic.twitter.com/q0P8b5Svdd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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