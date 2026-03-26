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Trump to Sign Order Ensuring Immediate Pay for TSA Agents Amid Airport Chaos, Shutdown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 26, 2026 6:49 PM
Trump to Sign Order Ensuring Immediate Pay for TSA Agents Amid Airport Chaos, Shutdown
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

President Donald Trump will sign an order directing Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin to immediately pay TSA employees, he said in a Truth Social post. 

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Trump said that Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) side with criminal illegal aliens, not Americans. 

Democrats have refused to fund TSA and other parts of the Department of Homeland Security since Feb. 14. Since then, air travelers have faced hour-long lines at many airports nationwide. This week, Trump ordered ICE to help clear congestion at airports after about 400 TSA agents quit. 

“They are refusing to fund Immigration Enforcement unless the Republicans agree to their Open Border Policies, which will never, ever happen again," Trump said in the post. "They almost destroyed our Country, allowing 25 Million People to enter from Prisons, Mental Institutions, and Insane Asylums, those that are Drug Dealers, and thousands of Murderers, many of whom killed more than one person."

Trump thanked TSA agents and ICE for helping at airports. He won't allow the "Radical Left Democrats to hold our Country hostage any longer," he said.

“Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country, as I always will do! Therefore, I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports.” 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE MARKWAYNE MULLIN TSA

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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