New GOP Governor Poll Shows Tight Michigan Primary Race Between James and Johnson

A new poll for the Michigan Gov. GOP gubernatorial primary places businessman Perry Johnson close behind U.S. Republican Rep. John James (MI-10).

The poll said that 23 percent of respondents backed John James, 20 percent supported Perry Johnson, and six percent supported former attorney general Mike Cox.

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About 44 percent of respondents said that they were undecided. President Donald Trump hasn't yet endorsed a candidate in the race.

Of those who responded to the poll, 32 percent said the most important issue facing Michigan was eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse in state spending.

Nineteen percent said that reducing or reforming property taxes was the most important state issue, while 18 percent said that ensuring secure elections was the state’s most important issue.

Michigan Governor GOP Primary



🟥 John James: 23%

🟥 Perry Johnson: 20%

🟥 Mike Cox: 6%

🟥 Aric Nesbitt: 5%

🟥 Tom Leonard: 3%

⬜ Not sure: 44%

——

Fav-unfav

James: 65-24 (+41)

Johnson: 45-21 (+24)@WinWithJMC | 3/21-23 | 450 LVhttps://t.co/It7qo536lo pic.twitter.com/BXos4WyCmT — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 24, 2026

The poll was conducted from March 21st to March 23rd. It recorded about 450 responses. Of those, 61 percent said that they "strongly favor" military action from the U.S. and Israel in Iran.

The poll results show that 46 percent of respondents described themselves as a Trump/MAGA Republican, 25 percent voted for the person and not the party, and 14 percent were traditional or establishment Republicans.

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Michigan Governor GOP Toplines by scott.mcclallen





The Michigan GOP primaries are scheduled for Aug. 4. The state's general election is on Nov. 3.

The Michigan House and Senate are up for grabs this year. About 12 state executive offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, seats on the board of education, as well as university boards are on the ballot.

Whoever wins the GOP gubernatorial primary will likely face either Democrats Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, or former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who's running as an independent.

New Republican gubernatorial primary poll: James at 23% — Johnson jumps to 20% https://t.co/Yn1xasyusy — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) March 25, 2026

We must have a nominee who is willing to debate and take the fight to the Democrats! Republicans will not win with a candidate who plays hide and seek rather than lead.https://t.co/3ghsjLkim7 — Perry Johnson (@PJQualityGuru) March 25, 2026

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