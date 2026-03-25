New GOP Governor Poll Shows Tight Michigan Primary Race Between James and Johnson

Yeah, About That ICE Arrest at San Francisco Airport...Here's Who Tipped Them Off
Yeah, About That ICE Arrest at San Francisco Airport...Here's Who Tipped Them Off
We All Knew This GOP Senator Was a Squish...and He Proved It Again on CNBC
We All Knew This GOP Senator Was a Squish...and He Proved It Again...
VIP
Jury Slaps Meta With $375 Million Fine for Failing to Stop Child Predators
Jury Slaps Meta With $375 Million Fine for Failing to Stop Child Predators
Local Democrat Officials Busted for Stealing Homes From Struggling Homeowners
Local Democrat Officials Busted for Stealing Homes From Struggling Homeowners
VIP
The Press Admits It Only Trusts Iran; Loyola U. Newspaper Apologizes for Insulting Alleged Murderer
The Press Admits It Only Trusts Iran; Loyola U. Newspaper Apologizes for Insulting...
Check Out Why This Guy Says He'd Vote for Gavin Newsom in 2028
Check Out Why This Guy Says He'd Vote for Gavin Newsom in 2028
Jury Finds Meta, Google Liable for Negligence in Landmark Social Media Lawsuit
Jury Finds Meta, Google Liable for Negligence in Landmark Social Media Lawsuit
VIP
Canadian Gun Confiscation Program Not Shaping Up Well
Canadian Gun Confiscation Program Not Shaping Up Well
If We're Losing in Iran, I'd Love to See Winning
If We're Losing in Iran, I'd Love to See Winning
VIP
Dan Bongino: Beware of Those With 'Secret Knowledge'
Dan Bongino: Beware of Those With 'Secret Knowledge'
This Democrat Said ICE Isn't Qualified to Serve in Airports. The TSA Administrator Put Him in His Place
This Democrat Said ICE Isn't Qualified to Serve in Airports. The TSA Administrator...
Steve Scalise Blasts Hakeem Jeffries for His Response to the Murder of Sheridan Gorman
Steve Scalise Blasts Hakeem Jeffries for His Response to the Murder of Sheridan...
Are We Safe Anymore?
Are We Safe Anymore?
Feds: Detroit Woman Stole Millions Through 80 Fake College Enrollments
Feds: Detroit Woman Stole Millions Through 80 Fake College Enrollments
Tipsheet

New GOP Governor Poll Shows Tight Michigan Primary Race Between James and Johnson

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 25, 2026 6:00 PM
New GOP Governor Poll Shows Tight Michigan Primary Race Between James and Johnson
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A new poll for the Michigan Gov. GOP gubernatorial primary places businessman Perry Johnson close behind U.S. Republican Rep. John James (MI-10). 

The poll said that 23 percent of respondents backed John James, 20 percent supported Perry Johnson, and six percent supported former attorney general Mike Cox. 

Advertisement

About 44 percent of respondents said that they were undecided. President Donald Trump hasn't yet endorsed a candidate in the race. 

Of those who responded to the poll, 32 percent said the most important issue facing Michigan was eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse in state spending.

 Nineteen percent said that reducing or reforming property taxes was the most important state issue, while 18 percent said that ensuring secure elections was the state’s most important issue.

The poll was conducted from March 21st to March 23rd. It recorded about 450 responses. Of those, 61 percent said that they "strongly favor" military action from the U.S. and Israel in Iran. 

The poll results show that 46 percent of respondents described themselves as a Trump/MAGA Republican, 25 percent voted for the person and not the party, and 14 percent were traditional or establishment Republicans.

 Michigan Governor GOP Toplines  by  scott.mcclallen 


The Michigan GOP primaries are scheduled for Aug. 4. The state's general election is on Nov. 3. 

Recommended

Yeah, About That ICE Arrest at San Francisco Airport...Here's Who Tipped Them Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS GOP MICHIGAN POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

The Michigan House and Senate are up for grabs this year. About 12 state executive offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, seats on the board of education, as well as university boards are on the ballot. 

Whoever wins the GOP gubernatorial primary will likely face either Democrats Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, or former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who's running as an independent. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, About That ICE Arrest at San Francisco Airport...Here's Who Tipped Them Off Matt Vespa
This Democrat Said ICE Isn't Qualified to Serve in Airports. The TSA Administrator Put Him in His Place Dmitri Bolt
They’re Not Just Losing—They’re Collapsing Kevin McCullough
We All Knew This GOP Senator Was a Squish...and He Proved It Again on CNBC Matt Vespa
My Daughter Is Gone. Politicians Still Call This Moral. Joe Abraham
Democrats Just Can't Let This Go Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yeah, About That ICE Arrest at San Francisco Airport...Here's Who Tipped Them Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement