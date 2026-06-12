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John Cornyn Renews His Attention-Seeking Temper Tantrum

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 12, 2026 3:00 PM
John Cornyn Renews His Attention-Seeking Temper Tantrum
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

If you thought that Sen. John Cornyn would quietly reflect on why he was so wholly rejected by voters in the Texas primaries, you’d be wrong as his all-time temper tantrum continues.

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The renewed anger for his historic loss came while speaking to Manu Raju on CNN, where he proclaimed that he now feels that he’s free ever since his “liberation day” on the night of the Texas run-offs.

The similar rhetoric continued when he announced that he will join in on campaigning for Republican nominee Ken Paxton as November, and an opportunity for Democrats to retake the Senate, approaches. Even further, Cornyn has gone as far as to push an article promoting a Libertarian candidate who seeks to steal votes away from Republicans who feel disillusioned with the primary. Cornyn would later deny posts that pointed out his betrayal as “fake news.”

To make matters worse, Cornyn then went all in on attacking those attempting to advance the highly important SAVE Act. Cornyn labeled Republican grassroots activist Scott Pressler as a “grifter” and accused Sen. Mike Lee of making attacks that “are hurting our chances of winning in November.” Paxton, meanwhile, had offered to suspend his campaign should Cornyn help to get the SAVE Act through the Senate, a task that Cornyn completely failed.

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JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE TEXAS

While Cornyn has been quick to label Pressler as a grifter, it seems that he hasn't had much time to look in the mirror. In a last ditch attempt to secure an endorsement from President Donald Trump, Cornyn announced that he was moving to rename a highway as the "Trump Interstate," saying “Texas is Trump Country, and this bill cements that legacy by designating nearly 1,800 miles of open-road from Texas’ Gulf Coast to the edge of the U.S.-Canadian border as I-47 to forever be remembered as Trump Interstate."

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Less than a month after releasing that statement, Cornyn backed away from pursuing the legislation.

The good news for Cornyn is that his retirement will allow for him to accomplish exactly what he managed to do during his lengthy career as a U.S. Senator: absolutely nothing.

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