Senate Democrats Block DHS Funding As Airport Chaos Mounts Nationwide

Israeli Ambassador Clarifies and Sets the Record Straight on Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion
Israeli Ambassador Clarifies and Sets the Record Straight on Operations Epic Fury and...
Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already
Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already
How One Man Used AI to Steal Millions From Real Music Artists
How One Man Used AI to Steal Millions From Real Music Artists
Color Us Shocked: NBC News Caught Lying About Secretary Hegseth's Comments to Families of Fallen Troops
Color Us Shocked: NBC News Caught Lying About Secretary Hegseth's Comments to Families...
VIP
Kids Are Collateral Damage in New York's War on Charter Schools
Kids Are Collateral Damage in New York's War on Charter Schools
VIP
Is Jeffrey Epstein Still Alive?
Is Jeffrey Epstein Still Alive?
Democrats Only Care About Fiscal Responsibility When It Comes to Defense, but Not Entitlements
Democrats Only Care About Fiscal Responsibility When It Comes to Defense, but Not...
Steve Hilton Thanks Nick Shirley for His Work, As Newsom Turns a Blind Eye to CA Fraud
Steve Hilton Thanks Nick Shirley for His Work, As Newsom Turns a Blind...
The Power of Birthdays
The Power of Birthdays
Three Sentenced for Fraud Scheme That Enabled North Korean IT Workers to Infiltrate U.S. Firms
Three Sentenced for Fraud Scheme That Enabled North Korean IT Workers to Infiltrate...
Trump Says U.S. Is 'Getting Very Close' to Meeting Objectives in Iran
Trump Says U.S. Is 'Getting Very Close' to Meeting Objectives in Iran
VIP
GOP Lawmakers Introduce SNAP Fraud Reporting Act to Force State Data Sharing
GOP Lawmakers Introduce SNAP Fraud Reporting Act to Force State Data Sharing
Former Nodus Bank CEO Pleads Guilty to $24.9M Fraud and Sanctions Scheme
Former Nodus Bank CEO Pleads Guilty to $24.9M Fraud and Sanctions Scheme
DOJ Sues Harvard Over Alleged Discrimination Against Jewish, Israeli Students
DOJ Sues Harvard Over Alleged Discrimination Against Jewish, Israeli Students
Tipsheet

Senate Democrats Block DHS Funding As Airport Chaos Mounts Nationwide

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 20, 2026 9:00 PM
Senate Democrats Block DHS Funding As Airport Chaos Mounts Nationwide
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

After hours-long lines and chaos at airports nationwide, only one Democrat in the Senate voted to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security. 

The U.S. Senate voted 59-47, with 16 lawmakers not voting, to reconsider House Resolution H.R. 7147.

Advertisement

That means Transportation Security Administration employees will continue to work without pay since Feb. 14, or for 35 days. Since then, over 300 TSA employees have reportedly quit. 

Democrats in the U.S. Senate, other than John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, refused to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security. 




Recommended

Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN FETTERMAN SENATE TSA



Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already Matt Vespa
Color Us Shocked: NBC News Caught Lying About Secretary Hegseth's Comments to Families of Fallen Troops Amy Curtis
Chuck Norris Is Dead, So You Already Know How the Left Is Reacting Jeff Charles
Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Jillian Michaels Destroyed a Body Positivity Activist With Science Amy Curtis
The Australian Prime Minister Just Learned Appeasing Islam Doesn't Work Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already Matt Vespa
Advertisement