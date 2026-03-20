Senate Democrats Block DHS Funding As Airport Chaos Mounts Nationwide

After hours-long lines and chaos at airports nationwide, only one Democrat in the Senate voted to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. Senate voted 59-47, with 16 lawmakers not voting, to reconsider House Resolution H.R. 7147.

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That means Transportation Security Administration employees will continue to work without pay since Feb. 14, or for 35 days. Since then, over 300 TSA employees have reportedly quit.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate, other than John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, refused to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security.

BREAKING: A procedural vote in the Senate to fund all of DHS (without ICE reforms) has just failed again by a vote of 47-37.



Senator Fetterman (D-PA) was the only Dem to vote yes.



Lots of absences on both sides today.



House left town yesterday. 5 week DHS shutdown continues. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 20, 2026





UPDATE: Senate Republicans who didn't vote on DHS funding procedural vote today were:



Britt, Daines, Sheehy, Tuberville, Wicker, Fischer, Paul



Senate Democrats who didn't vote were:



Coons, Gallego, Kaine, Kelly, Klobuchar, Schiff, Shaheen, Smith, Whitehouse



Failed 47-37 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 20, 2026





If you are an American currently stuck in line at the airport, you should keep three things in mind:



1) Democrats shut down DHS to stop illegal aliens from being deported.

2) Shutting down DHS had zero effect on funding for immigration enforcment.

3) Democrats have said they… https://t.co/HfqkcgRAGO — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 20, 2026





“You’re getting paid. I’m not.” — TSA officer



They’re working without a paycheck.



Democrats can’t even manage to do their job with one.



End the @DHSgov shutdown NOW. https://t.co/VbFRx2APDV — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) March 20, 2026

It is incredibly frustrating that for 35 days, Democrats have blocked DHS funding.



There is a name and a family tied to every single one of these paychecks. Yet again, they are forced to go without so the political theater can continue.



It’s time to put an end to this. — Senator Jim Justice (@JimJustice_WV) March 20, 2026





.@SecDuffy says TSA workers, who've now missed a partial and full paycheck as a result of the Democrat shutdown of @DHSgov, are picking up other jobs to pay bills:



You're seeing 3-4 hour lines at airports. My hope is that Democrats will come to their senses, open up DHS. pic.twitter.com/QknYdWYRgu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 15, 2026

This is just absurd. Let’s cut through the noise:



Democrats are holding funding for the entire Department of Homeland Security hostage (including TSA, Coast Guard, and FEMA) because they want to return to the far-left, open-borders immigration policies of the Biden era. https://t.co/HjVlpIYsVi — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) March 20, 2026





.@Grady_Trimble: "The passengers that I've spoken to want Congress to act to fund @DHSgov, to put an end to these long lines that we're seeing at airports across the country."



Stop hurting American travelers with this political shutdown and reopen DHS, @SenSchumer. pic.twitter.com/o5MU4aikDF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 20, 2026

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: Democrats have TANKED the funding bill to re-open TSA and DHS, intentionally making the American people SUFFER while they continue skipping the line, 47-37



16 Senators couldn't even be bothered to show up to VOTE.



These people are the scum of the… pic.twitter.com/bb4FgR7kTx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 20, 2026

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The Democrat shutdown of DHS is causing massive lines at LaGuardia Airport, with even the PreCheck line "stretching back almost to the parking garage."



"Unreal. Longest one I've been [in]. I travel every week."



Democrats need to quit their political games and reopen @DHSgov. pic.twitter.com/8QHYiTMw4k — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 20, 2026

FACT CHECK: Republicans PASSED a bill TWICE to pay TSA agents and fund DHS. Nearly every Democrat voted against it both times.



The truth is Democrats want us to REOPEN our border in exchange for funding Homeland Security, and it’s NOT going to happen! https://t.co/2LG1pDiCLI — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 19, 2026

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