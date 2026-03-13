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Temple Israel Terrorist Died of Self-Inflicted Wound, Stuffed Truck With Accelerant and Fireworks

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 13, 2026 9:30 PM
Temple Israel Terrorist Died of Self-Inflicted Wound, Stuffed Truck With Accelerant and Fireworks
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The suspected attacker of the Temple Israel synagogue died of a self-inflicted wound to the head, FBI Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan said in a news conference. 

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The FBI released new details on the attempted terrorist attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township on Thursday. 

The suspected shooter, Ayman Ghazali, of Dearborn Heights, died of a self-inflicted wound to the head after getting trapped inside his Ford F-150, which caught on fire after security guards confronted him. 

Ghazali had driven his truck into the synagogue until it was jammed between hallway walls at around 12:20 P.M., when he started firing a weapon out of his windshield. Ghazali exchanged gunfire with two security guards before dying. 

The truck bed held several jugs of flammable liquid and large amounts of commercial-grade fireworks, Runyan said. A security guard was injured by the truck, but no staff or children were harmed by the attack. 

The security guards gave teachers in the building time to safely evacuate about 140 kids who were reunited with their families the same day. The security guards were hailed as heroes. 

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Ghazali reportedly attacked the synagogue because his family members, who were reportedly part of Hezbollah, were killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon earlier this month.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun released a cryptic statement about Ghazali's attempt to kill Jewish kids. Baydoun described the attempted terror attack as "the incident that took place at Temple Israel Synagogue."

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