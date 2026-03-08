NYPD Investigates Suspicious Device in Manhattan Vehicle After Apparent Terror Plot

The New York Police Department is investigating a suspicious device in a vehicle in Manhattan, a day after two suspected terrorists threw an improvised explosive device at protestors.

The two men are in custody and police are now searching the area for other explosive devices.

Police have secured the area around East End Avenue between 81st and 82nd Streets. The NYPD said that it is conducting a limited evacuation of nearby buildings while the Bomb Squad assesses and removes the device.

ADVISORY: Due to ongoing police activity, please avoid the area of East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street in Manhattan.

In connection with the ongoing investigation into the improvised explosive device deployed yesterday, the NYPD has identified a suspicious device in a vehicle on East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street. NYPD officers have frozen the area around the vehicle and are…

The NYPD confirmed that the IED thrown at protestors yesterday wasn't a hoax or a smoke bomb.

The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb. It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or…





The NYPD is conducting partial evacuations of certain buildings near a suspicious vehicle on East End Avenue between 81st and 82nd Streets.



I have been in constant contact with the NYPD on this evolving situation, and my district office is ready to assist residents as needed.

The bomb squad is assessing and removing the device now.

🚨 BREAKING: The NYPD Bomb Squad and FBI have discovered a suspicious device inside a vehicle parked on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.



pic.twitter.com/zl8loAypFb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The FBI and NY bomb squad just found a SUSPICIOUS DEVICE parked in Manhattan, with evacuations commencing and bomb robots taking action



Merely 24 hours after an Islamic attempted IED attack just several blocks away.



NYC IS A DISASTER!

pic.twitter.com/nOvkFBIG5u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 8, 2026

Earlier today, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned violence against protestors but failed to describe what happened. Mamdani named the apparent victim of the attack, but didn't name the two suspected terrorists who reportedly traveled from Pennsylvania with at least one IED.

Dude just forgot to mention an expIosive was thrown by MusIims



They were shouting "Allah Akhbar"



Emir Balat and Ibrahim Nikk are their names who were arrested



What about them Mr. Mayor? https://t.co/kvQNB6p9g2 — Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) March 8, 2026

You'd never know this from Mamdani's ridiculous statement however.





NBC reporting one of the suspects made a reference to ISIS while speaking to law enforcement and FBI is now looking into it as potential terrorism.





Ibrahim Kayumi and Emir Balat came to the Upper East Side from Pennsylvania across state lines with explosive devices packed with nails and shrapnel that they hoped to use to kill Americans.



They learned how to make these bombs from ISIS websites. If the devices had… https://t.co/ikO1f6gBxb — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) March 8, 2026

