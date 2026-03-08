NYPD Investigates Suspicious Device in Manhattan Vehicle After Apparent Terror Plot

That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People
Tipsheet

Scott McClallen | March 08, 2026 5:18 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

The New York Police Department is investigating a suspicious device in a vehicle in Manhattan, a day after two suspected terrorists threw an improvised explosive device at protestors. 

The two men are in custody and police are now searching the area for other explosive devices. 

Police have secured the area around East End Avenue between 81st and 82nd Streets. The NYPD said that it is conducting a limited evacuation of nearby buildings while the Bomb Squad assesses and removes the device. 

The NYPD confirmed that the IED thrown at protestors yesterday wasn't a hoax or a smoke bomb. 

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI NEW YORK TERRORISM


The bomb squad is assessing and removing the device now. 

Earlier today, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned violence against protestors but failed to describe what happened. Mamdani named the apparent victim of the attack, but didn't name the two suspected terrorists who reportedly traveled from Pennsylvania with at least one IED. 

