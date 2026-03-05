Federal Judge Blocks DeSantis From Labeling CAIR a Terrorist Group
Rep. Tom Tiffany Introduces Legislation to End Birthright Citizenship Loophole Being Exploited by China
Is This PA Congressional Candidate Already Living the D.C. Insider Lifestyle?
Roy Cooper Waged War on North Carolina's School Voucher Program, but Sent His Daughter to Private School
Oregon Senate Committee Guts Gun Control Bill
President Trump Blasts Tucker Carlson: 'He’s Not MAGA'
GOP Rep Defends American Foreign Policy, Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Was Inevitable
Senator Tim Sheehy Helps to Forcibly Remove Crazed Protester During Senate Hearing
Wisconsin Congressional Candidate Rebecca Cooke Flees When Confronted About Her Stance on ICE
Zohran Mamdani Pledges Universal Child Care Services to Illegals Immigrants
NY AG Letitia James Sues Video Game Maker Over Loot Boxes
New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty in $600M Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
U.S. House Rejects Resolution to Stop Strikes on Iran
Juror Bribery Plot in Feeding Our Future Fraud Trial Leads to 57-Month Sentence
Tipsheet

CENTCOM: U.S. Has Destroyed More Than 30 Iranian Ships

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 05, 2026 7:25 PM
CENTCOM: U.S. Has Destroyed More Than 30 Iranian Ships
U.S. Air Force via AP

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth gave an update on Operation Epic Fury at U.S Central Command in Tampa, Florida. 

Hegseth held a press conference alongside U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper. 

Hegseth said that in less than a week, the U.S. has “delivered nothing short of devastating, precise strikes, taking out the better part of Iran’s Navy, making it combat ineffective, neutralizing missile sites and launchers and establishing total dominance over the skies we fly over."

Cooper said that President Donald Trump tasked CENTCOM to raze Iran's ballistic missile base so it can no longer threaten the U.S. 

Cooper said that in the past three days, American bombers have struck almost 200 targets in Iran, including dropping dozens of 2,000-pound bombs targeting deeply buried missile launchers. 

Cooper said that Iran's ballistic missile attacks have dropped by 90 percent, while drone attacks have dropped by 83 percent. The U.S. has also destroyed over 30 ships, he said. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

