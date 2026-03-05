CENTCOM: U.S. Has Destroyed More Than 30 Iranian Ships

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth gave an update on Operation Epic Fury at U.S Central Command in Tampa, Florida.

Hegseth held a press conference alongside U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

Hegseth said that in less than a week, the U.S. has “delivered nothing short of devastating, precise strikes, taking out the better part of Iran’s Navy, making it combat ineffective, neutralizing missile sites and launchers and establishing total dominance over the skies we fly over."

Cooper said that President Donald Trump tasked CENTCOM to raze Iran's ballistic missile base so it can no longer threaten the U.S.

Cooper said that in the past three days, American bombers have struck almost 200 targets in Iran, including dropping dozens of 2,000-pound bombs targeting deeply buried missile launchers.

Cooper said that Iran's ballistic missile attacks have dropped by 90 percent, while drone attacks have dropped by 83 percent. The U.S. has also destroyed over 30 ships, he said.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

