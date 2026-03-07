Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night

Let’s start with two points: first, it’s easy to checkmate Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Don Lemon—we all see this. Second, I don’t think Maher was even trying to embarrass his guests; that’s just how the chips fell.

The HBO host and comedian had the liberal congressman and Lemon on as guests, where he challenged their talking points, even setting up Schiff to embarrass himself over Operation Epic Fury. Again, not intentional, as we know Maher is a committed liberal, but, sorry, if you can’t get out of your own way—you’re going to get bulldozed.

Take the Iranian bombings—Maher repeated a statement about the use of military force, which Schiff tore into before Maher revealed who really said it.

Adam Schiff falls right into Bill Maher’s trap as he criticizes a statement he thought was from Trump but was actually from Obama.



MAHER: “This statement from the administration: ‘The president had the constitutional authority to direct the use of military force because he could… pic.twitter.com/5jg3wpdAQZ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2026

MAHER: This statement from the administration: ‘The president had the constitutional authority to direct the use of military force because he could reasonably determine that such use of force was in the national interest.’ That’s too vague for you? SCHIFF: Totally vague. MAHER: Okay. Because that’s from Obama about Libya

On Democrats not standing for simple things we can all agree on at Trump’s State of the Union address, Maher laughably tossed Lemon aside, as the latter said no one will remember this in November. Uh, they will if the GOP uses it in ads, Don:

Bill Maher warns Don Lemon what happens next after Democrats fell for Trump’s “trap” at the State of the Union.



MAHER: [Plays clip]



“And the Democrats didn’t stand.”



LEMON: “I think you and I agree on this is all performative.”



MAHER: “I know, but is it going to look bad in… pic.twitter.com/fq3ehahruB — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2026

LEMON: “I think you and I agree on this is all performative.” MAHER: “I know, but is it going to look bad in campaign ads?” LEMON: “I don’t think anyone’s going to remember that come campaign [season].” MAHER: “Well, they will if they put it in the ad!”

Look, when the comedian who doesn’t take himself too seriously is the one who's more grounded in political reality, that’s a pretty damning critique. Lemon seemed confused about why wealth taxes are harmful, while Schiff’s statement about standing up to Trump seemed to make Maher’s eyes roll: Trump has dominated the political scene for the past decade and has been elected twice as president. The idea that he’s not popular, or that what he stands for isn’t popular and has a limited shelf life, is pure liberal bubble nonsense.

Bill Maher spells out to Don Lemon two big reasons why a 5% wealth tax would be a disaster for California.



ADAM SCHIFF: “I’m for it…”



MAHER: “Gavin Newsom’s a pretty liberal guy. He’s against this.”



LEMON: “If you have the… privilege of becoming a billionaire, what is 5%… pic.twitter.com/M6YSxFV1k4 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2026

Bill Maher just stopped Senator Adam Schiff dead in his tracks as Schiff made the case for Democrats to keep hammering President Trump.



Maher said the strategy has become an “eye roll” for real voters: “When people see that they just think — that’s all you Democrats have is f*ck… pic.twitter.com/CHU2fyPLkq — Overton (@overton_news) March 7, 2026

