This New Report Destroys the Leftist Narrative on the Iranian Ship Sinking

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly
A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie
A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie
Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces
Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces
VIP
It Must Be Nice Being Married to a Democrat
It Must Be Nice Being Married to a Democrat
VIP
MS NOW Has Iranian Official Proving the White House Correct; CNN Panel Shouts Down a Political Prisoner
MS NOW Has Iranian Official Proving the White House Correct; CNN Panel Shouts...
VIP
Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Allegedly Voting in 2024 Pennsylvania Federal Election
Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Allegedly Voting in 2024 Pennsylvania Federal Election
Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes
Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes
Six U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iran Strike Honored at Dover Air Force Base
Six U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iran Strike Honored at Dover Air Force Base
FBI: Two Charged in Fraud Ring That Targeted Seniors Across Ohio, Michigan, and Beyond
FBI: Two Charged in Fraud Ring That Targeted Seniors Across Ohio, Michigan, and...
Jury Convicts Two Women of Stalking ICE Officer After Livestreamed Pursuit
Jury Convicts Two Women of Stalking ICE Officer After Livestreamed Pursuit
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded
John Cornyn Announces Support for Ending Silent Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
John Cornyn Announces Support for Ending Silent Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
Tipsheet

This New Report Destroys the Leftist Narrative on the Iranian Ship Sinking

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 07, 2026 3:30 PM
This New Report Destroys the Leftist Narrative on the Iranian Ship Sinking
Colin Murty/Pool Photo via AP

A report for Iran International has revealed that American forces involved in Operation Epic Fury notified an Iranian warship twice that an attack was impending and advised the Iranian sailors to abandon the vessel, the outlet published on Saturday.

Advertisement

The outlet has cited testimony from and individual close to the family of a deceased sailor aboard the IRIS Dena. The family member claimed that the sailor had called his father shortly before the torpedoes were launched. The commander of the vessel reportedly forbade crewmembers from abandoning the vessel, leading to an argument on the ship.

The Department of War released footage of the sinking of the Dena on Wednesday, after the ship was hit by torpedoes from an American submarine.

32 of the survivors were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy. Many on the Left jumped on the sinking of the ship, labeling the move as a “war crime” since the American submarine did not conduct rescue operations for the Iranian sailors. They have conveniently ignored that the Iranian ship was a legitimate target, and that submarines lack the necessary capabilities to conduct widespread rescue operations. INDOPACOM has indicated that they coordinated with Sri Lankan forces to provide aid those aboard the Dena as well.

Recommended

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN MILITARY DEPARTMENT OF WAR OPERATION EPIC FURY

With this new report, it is clear that American forces gave the Iranians every chance possible to save their own lives. That fact will remind the world of the morality of the United States, so don’t be surprised when it gets memory-holed.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes Joseph Chalfant
Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It, Anyway? Paul Driessen
The Mother of All Shakedowns: California Reparations Jeff Davidson
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly Matt Vespa
Jury Convicts Two Women of Stalking ICE Officer After Livestreamed Pursuit Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement