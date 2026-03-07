A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie
A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie
VIP
It Must Be Nice Being Married to a Democrat
It Must Be Nice Being Married to a Democrat
VIP
MS NOW Has Iranian Official Proving the White House Correct; CNN Panel Shouts Down a Political Prisoner
MS NOW Has Iranian Official Proving the White House Correct; CNN Panel Shouts...
China’s 90-Day Energy Trap
China’s 90-Day Energy Trap
Iran Shows Why Louisiana’s Energy Industry Must Be Protected
Iran Shows Why Louisiana’s Energy Industry Must Be Protected
Opposing Tariffs Is Not Conservative Policy
Opposing Tariffs Is Not Conservative Policy
The Mother of All Shakedowns: California Reparations
The Mother of All Shakedowns: California Reparations
Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It, Anyway?
Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It, Anyway?
Defense of Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea Requires Air Superiority
Defense of Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea Requires Air Superiority
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
The Future of the Dean Dome: Tradition, Stewardship and Carolina Basketball's Next Chapter
The Future of the Dean Dome: Tradition, Stewardship and Carolina Basketball's Next Chapter
Iranian Women’s Courage Must Not Be Forgotten on International Women’s Day, Part 1
Iranian Women’s Courage Must Not Be Forgotten on International Women’s Day, Part 1
One Historic Town Dismisses the Pledge of Allegiance
One Historic Town Dismisses the Pledge of Allegiance
Pink Slips for DEI and ESG?
Pink Slips for DEI and ESG?
Tipsheet

The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 07, 2026 6:50 AM
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kristi Noem is out at the Department of Homeland Security. It’s been a long time coming, apparently. I don’t care about the relationship drama; there is a general principle here, which we’ll get to in a second. It also became an issue this week, brought to the forefront during her congressional hearings. Frankly, Noem delivered some zingers to Democrats, caused Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) to go bananas, and seemed prepared for the heat. The line of questioning about DHS PR ads, however, left Trump seething. The ads highlighted the ongoing deportation effort. Noem is shown pressing illegals to self-deport, at a cost of over $200 million. Trump was unaware of this move. 

Advertisement

The president is willing to overlook a lot of personal issues, but damaging your boss's reputation or catching him off guard will lead to trouble. This principle generally applies at any place of employment as well.   

Yet there were other things, too, as Jennie Taer noted. The relationship with Corey Lewandowski led to an odd answer, and the grilling she faced from the GOP was, as she put it, not done without a go-ahead from “a higher party leader.” 

  • The walls have been closing in on Noem for months, but her blaming of POTUS for the $200 million deportation ads w/ questionable contracts may have been the final straw
  • GOP lawmakers started to sour on Noem after she got ahead of an investigation by calling Alex Pretti a domestic terrorist
  • A GOP Senate source tells me the grilling she faced on Capitol Hill from the GOP was definitely done with the blessing of a higher party leader 
  • When asked by lawmakers if she was sleeping with her advisor Corey Lewandowski, Noem couldn't definitively say no. The source said she did so to not have another admin get her for perjury. 
  • Rank and file officials at DHS want leadership with law enforcement experience 
  • There's also been a lot of leadership shakeups in recent months at DHS, with Noem's spox and the ICE deputy director leaving the agency

Recommended

A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN KRISTI NOEM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

In general, again, the relationship stuff isn’t a big deal, BUT, as Tony Soprano said, “you don’t s**t where you eat.” You’ve got to be aware. Still, I think, ultimately, not being upfront about this ad campaign was the straw that broke the camel’s back. There were a slew of issues, the party was losing confidence, and, if lawmakers can see it, you can bet the rank-and-file at DHS were aware. And likely not happy. 

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie Matt Vespa
Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It, Anyway? Paul Driessen
An Iranian Political Prisoner Said This About Obama and October 7...and CNN Panicked Matt Vespa
China’s 90-Day Energy Trap Walter Curt
The Democrats Laughed at Space Force. They're Not Laughing Anymore Dmitri Bolt
MS NOW Has Iranian Official Proving the White House Correct; CNN Panel Shouts Down a Political Prisoner Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie Matt Vespa
Advertisement