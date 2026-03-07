Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes

The newest set of air strikes level against the Iranian regime have begun to target the Persian state’s oil production capabilities. Video has captured massive fireballs out facilities surrounding Tehran and in other regions, signaling that the American-Israeli coalition has begun to move toward key-infrastructure targets as Operation Epic Fury enters its second week.

🚨 BREAKING: An Iranian oil refinery south of Tehran is hit in a reported U.S.–Israeli strike.



President Trump earlier warned: “Today Iran will be hit very hard.”

Major regime infrastructure is now being targeted.pic.twitter.com/VnqliscXaq — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 7, 2026

‼️🇮🇱🇮🇷 The Israeli air forces bombed Iranian oil depots in Koahak, Shahran, and Karaj in Iranian territory



Israeli and US air forces struck Iranian oil facilities in eastern Iran, near the Pakistan border pic.twitter.com/EaMxzB6Rd1 — Visioner (@visionergeo) March 7, 2026

🇮🇱🇮🇷 Israeli jets are reportedly hitting Iranian oil infrastructure in Tehran, according to footage circulating online.



It appears to be the first time in this war that Israel is striking major national infrastructure inside Iran. More details expected soon.



Source: times of… https://t.co/nmDino7s9m pic.twitter.com/ohLi3kKabE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 7, 2026

Shahran Oil Depot in Tehran, Iran as well as other oil installations in the locality were targeted by U.S. and Israeli strikes today. Large fires can be seen burning at a number of facilities. Operation Epic Fury is now in its second phase, as joint U.S.-Israeli strikes target… pic.twitter.com/BVh2hmdUKD — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 7, 2026

Three oil depots in the areas of Kouhak and Shahran in Tehran, and Karaj west of the capital, were targeted in Israeli fighter jet strikes, according to a source in Iran’s Oil Ministry cited by Fars News. pic.twitter.com/Y6MaBf7x4l — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) March 7, 2026

Tehran’s Shahran oil depot is completely consumed by a massive blaze after Israeli airstrikes hit the facility tonight. pic.twitter.com/urp47MPxZi — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 7, 2026

White House official Jarrod Agen joined Fox News earlier this week to discuss American energy strategy surrounding Iran, where he stated that “we're going to get all of the oil out of the hands of terrorists.”

🚨 BOOM! Trump White House says America will TAKE the oil away from terrorists in Iran



This is huge!



"Ultimately, we're not going to have to worry about these issues in the Strait of Hormuz — because we're going to get ALL of the oil OUT of the hands of terrorists." pic.twitter.com/o48prqFJuo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 7, 2026

BREAKING: A White House official has stated that the U.S. intends to secure all Iranian oil, preventing its control by the current regime. — OSINT Europe (@Osinteurope) March 7, 2026

President Trump confirmed earlier today that U.S. forces would hit Iranian assets “very hard” as Operation Epic Fury continues to take shape. Over 3,000 targets inside of Iran have been struck by the U.S. and Israel, as CENTCOM confirmed earlier this morning, who said “we’re not slowing down.”

U.S. forces have struck over 3,000 targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury, and we are not slowing down. pic.twitter.com/Nqn30feTQA — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 7, 2026

Operation Epic Fury: The first 7 days pic.twitter.com/B2tOjVfSNW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

