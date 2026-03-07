Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
VIP
VIP
VIP
This New Report Destroys the Leftist Narrative on the Iranian Ship Sinking
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded
Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 07, 2026 5:00 PM
Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The newest set of air strikes level against the Iranian regime have begun to target the Persian state’s oil production capabilities. Video has captured massive fireballs out facilities surrounding Tehran and in other regions, signaling that the American-Israeli coalition has begun to move toward key-infrastructure targets as Operation Epic Fury enters its second week.

White House official Jarrod Agen joined Fox News earlier this week to discuss American energy strategy surrounding Iran, where he stated that “we're going to get all of the oil out of the hands of terrorists.”

President Trump confirmed earlier today that U.S. forces would hit Iranian assets “very hard” as Operation Epic Fury continues to take shape. Over 3,000 targets inside of Iran have been struck by the U.S. and Israel, as CENTCOM confirmed earlier this morning, who said “we’re not slowing down.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

