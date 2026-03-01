Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the Death of Ayatollah Khamenei
CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the...
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable
Trump Has the Courage to Take on Iran
Trump Has the Courage to Take on Iran
VIP
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 309: What the Bible Says About Mystery
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 309: What the Bible Says About Mystery
Candace Carlson
Candace Carlson
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death...
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
Atheist Group’s Attack on Health Care Sharing Ministries Is a Direct Assault on the First Amendment
Atheist Group’s Attack on Health Care Sharing Ministries Is a Direct Assault on...
The Lies Before the Storm, Part 2
The Lies Before the Storm, Part 2
Marriage Is a Covenant Not a Contract
Marriage Is a Covenant Not a Contract
Purim Is Here and Israel Is at War With Iran Once Again
Purim Is Here and Israel Is at War With Iran Once Again
Tipsheet

U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 01, 2026 10:54 AM
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury
X/@CENTCOM

The United States reported three service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded in Operation Epic Fury as of 9:30 A.M on March 1.

The U.S. Central Command said that several others sustained injuries from shrapnel and concussions and are being returned to duty. 

Advertisement

CENTCOM said that it will withhold additional information for 24 hours until the families have been notified. Major combat operations continue.

Recommended

Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI OPERATION EPIC FURY

The U.S. and Israel bombed Iran this weekend after it refused to surrender nuclear weapons. Those strikes killed over 40 senior Iranian officials, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

President Donald Trump said that the strikes will likely continue for several days. 

Trump posted on Truth Social on Feb. 28:

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the Death of Ayatollah Khamenei Matt Vespa
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable Matt Vespa
Candace Carlson Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
Advertisement