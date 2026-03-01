U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury

The United States reported three service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded in Operation Epic Fury as of 9:30 A.M on March 1.

The U.S. Central Command said that several others sustained injuries from shrapnel and concussions and are being returned to duty.

Advertisement

CENTCOM said that it will withhold additional information for 24 hours until the families have been notified. Major combat operations continue.

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury.



Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

*US: THREE US SERVICE MEMBERS HAVE BEEN KILLED IN ACTION — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 1, 2026

JUST IN - U.S. death-toll rises, CENTCOM says three U.S. service members have been killed and five seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury, as of 9:30 am ET, March 1. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 1, 2026

🙏 Three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded. Prayers with them and their families. 💔 https://t.co/LMDs9loVok — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) March 1, 2026

The U.S. and Israel bombed Iran this weekend after it refused to surrender nuclear weapons. Those strikes killed over 40 senior Iranian officials, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Donald Trump said that the strikes will likely continue for several days.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Feb. 28:

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.