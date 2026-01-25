Law Professor Rips Apart Dems Over Latest Remarks on the Border Patrol Shooting...
Tipsheet

Trump Demands That Walz, Frey Cooperate With Immigration Blitz

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 25, 2026 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

President Donald Trump has called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to cooperate with immigration enforcement. 

"That is why I am hereby calling on Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and EVERY Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence."

Advertisement

Trump said that Walz and Frey should hand over criminal illegal aliens for immediate deportation. He called on Congress to immediately pass Legislation to end sanctuary cities. 

"American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for Law Abiding American Citizens ONLY, not Illegal Alien Criminals who broke our Nation’s Laws."

The social media post follows the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on Saturday morning who was armed. The shooting sparked riots and unrest in Minneapolis. 
  
"All of these requests are rooted in COMMON SENSE, and will provide the best possible circumstances to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The Trump Administration is standing by, and waiting for ANY Democrat to do the right thing, and work with us on these important matters of MAKING AMERICA SAFE like it is in all sections of our Country where we are, together with Local Leadership, participating and involved."

Walz has likened immigrations enforcement to "an occupation" and compared them to the Gestapo. 

Trump hit back, accusing Walz and Frey of "inciting insurrection."

The man fatally shot on Saturday has been identified as Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis man who worked for Veterans Affairs.

Vice President J.D Vance visited Minneapolis last week. He said that Minneapolis residents have harassed immigration officers and that local law enforcement refused to help federal officials catch criminals.

