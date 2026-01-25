Trump Demands That Walz, Frey Cooperate With Immigration Blitz

President Donald Trump has called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

"That is why I am hereby calling on Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and EVERY Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence."





Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump said that Walz and Frey should hand over criminal illegal aliens for immediate deportation. He called on Congress to immediately pass Legislation to end sanctuary cities.

"American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for Law Abiding American Citizens ONLY, not Illegal Alien Criminals who broke our Nation’s Laws."

The social media post follows the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on Saturday morning who was armed. The shooting sparked riots and unrest in Minneapolis.



"All of these requests are rooted in COMMON SENSE, and will provide the best possible circumstances to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The Trump Administration is standing by, and waiting for ANY Democrat to do the right thing, and work with us on these important matters of MAKING AMERICA SAFE like it is in all sections of our Country where we are, together with Local Leadership, participating and involved."

Walz has likened immigrations enforcement to "an occupation" and compared them to the Gestapo.

Trump hit back, accusing Walz and Frey of "inciting insurrection."

The man fatally shot on Saturday has been identified as Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis man who worked for Veterans Affairs.

We can confirm Alex Pretti was a nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. As President Trump has said, nobody wants to see chaos and death in American cities, and we send our condolences to the Pretti family. Such tragedies are unfortunately happening in Minnesota because of… — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) January 25, 2026

Vice President J.D Vance visited Minneapolis last week. He said that Minneapolis residents have harassed immigration officers and that local law enforcement refused to help federal officials catch criminals.

When I was in Minneapolis, I heard a number of crazy stories. But near the top of the list:



A couple of off duty ICE and CBP officers were going to dinner in Minneapolis. They were doxed and their location revealed, and the restaurant was then mobbed. The officers were locked in… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.