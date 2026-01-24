Trump Accuses Frey and Walz of 'Inciting Insurrection' After Fatal Shooting

President Donald Trump slammed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz after another fatal shooting in Minneapolis earlier today.

Trump said that Frey and Walz “are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!”

Instead of protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, they should be looking for the billions of dollars that criminals stole from Minnesota, Trump wrote.

“LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just UNLEASHED after the Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis, says Mayor Frey and Tim Walz are guilty of INCITING INSURRECTION



"The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!"



"Much of… https://t.co/TcKj0mnmxb pic.twitter.com/a6ffWwnv6k — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

When I visited Minnesota, what the ICE agents wanted more than anything was to work with local law enforcement so that situations on the ground didn't get out of hand.



The local leadership in Minnesota has so far refused to answer those requests. pic.twitter.com/XUGIhXxUv7 — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 24, 2026

Minnesota officials condemned the shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

🚨: UPDATE: Alex Pretti: 37-year-old ICU nurse. MN RN license issued 2021, active into 2026. Attended Univ. of Minnesota. Reports state he worked for VA.



Identified by parents after Jan 24, 2026 incident in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/KG3UuuLX9D — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) January 24, 2026

Walz, who previously compared ICE agents to the Gestapo according to RealClearPolitics, called on Trump to end the immigration blitz.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

If Walz wanted ICE out, all he has to do is offer the White House a deal that they will comply with federal immigration law and comply with ICE detainers.



You're a governor, not a king of a state. SCOTUS has ruled, states can't make their own rules when it comes to immigration https://t.co/kMJjXZ0nPj — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 24, 2026

.@AGPamBondi: "We are going to protect our great men and women in law enforcement who were out there doing their jobs today. They were out there arresting a violent offender... We will support the good citizens of Minnesota if the Governor and that Mayor aren't going to do it." pic.twitter.com/AC9oMg3BYN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 24, 2026





Tim Walz just a few days ago was climbing on the gate of his mansion urging protesters to keep causing “trouble” and fighting ICE.



An armed man just attacked agents and got killed.



See how that works? Minnesota officials are fueling this.

pic.twitter.com/vUYnwZAhhe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2026

