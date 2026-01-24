Border Patrol Does Not Mince Words With Their Statement About the Recent Shooting...
Trump Accuses Frey and Walz of 'Inciting Insurrection' After Fatal Shooting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 24, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

President Donald Trump slammed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz after another fatal shooting in Minneapolis earlier today. 

Trump said that Frey and Walz “are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!”

Instead of protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, they should be looking for the billions of dollars that criminals stole from Minnesota, Trump wrote. 

“LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”


Minnesota officials condemned the shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

Walz, who previously compared ICE agents to the Gestapo according to RealClearPolitics, called on Trump to end the immigration blitz. 

