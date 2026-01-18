Trump Questions Why Minnesotans Are Harassing ICE, Civilians

President Donald Trump questioned why Minnesotans are harassing immigration employees who are removing violent criminals and illegal immigrants.

Trump is likely reacting to videos showing Leftists assaulting protesters, federal agents, and even random people who they confused with ICE.

“The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants? The crooked Governor and “Congresswoman” Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!”

Protestors against demanding papers are out demanding papers. https://t.co/bnGQtlRqnu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2026

At some point we'll need to address the fact that most of these people just want an excuse to kill someone using whatever flavor of leftism gives them an excuse to do so https://t.co/EOYxsvha5F — normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) January 18, 2026

Beating protesters in broad daylight, assaulting ICE officers, stealing sensitive documents, firearms, and destroying property.



Great job, @IlhanMN. https://t.co/fpV9OEhqso — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 18, 2026





Awkward night for the Minnesota DFL as they learned they were defending an illegal immigrant who already had a deportation order from the Biden administration.



The cope is incredible. https://t.co/mga8r0larV — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 18, 2026





ICE isn’t terrorizing Minneapolis.

Democrats are. https://t.co/cpRKpDF397 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 18, 2026

Who are the ones terrorizing Minneapolis? https://t.co/IYti45zro7 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 18, 2026

Libs are now harassing every semi masculine looking White man they see who won’t say “f*ck ICE,” on suspicion of being ICE.



This just isn’t sustainable. pic.twitter.com/HvhutnqVoa — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 17, 2026





🚨 BREAKING - STEPHEN MILLER DROPS TRUTH: "Ask yourself, why would Frey and Walz sanction such egregious violence against ICE? Because they understand this mass migration scheme is the HEART of the Democrat Party's political power!"



It's existential for them.



"They know that if… pic.twitter.com/uRDH4kMwgW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2026

