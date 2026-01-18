The Latest Trump Move Involving Minneapolis Is Going to Trigger a Lib Meltdown
Trump Questions Why Minnesotans Are Harassing ICE, Civilians

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 18, 2026 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

President Donald Trump questioned why Minnesotans are harassing immigration employees who are removing violent criminals and illegal immigrants. 

Trump is likely reacting to videos showing Leftists assaulting protesters, federal agents, and even random people who they confused with ICE. 

“The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants? The crooked Governor and “Congresswoman” Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!”


