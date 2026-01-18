Trump Questions Why Minnesotans Are Harassing ICE, Civilians

President Donald Trump questioned why Minnesotans are harassing immigration employees who are removing violent criminals and illegal immigrants.
Trump is likely reacting to videos showing Leftists assaulting protesters, federal agents, and even random people who they confused with ICE.
“The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants? The crooked Governor and “Congresswoman” Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!”
January 18, 2026
Protestors against demanding papers are out demanding papers. https://t.co/bnGQtlRqnu— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2026
At some point we'll need to address the fact that most of these people just want an excuse to kill someone using whatever flavor of leftism gives them an excuse to do so https://t.co/EOYxsvha5F— normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) January 18, 2026
Beating protesters in broad daylight, assaulting ICE officers, stealing sensitive documents, firearms, and destroying property.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 18, 2026
Great job, @IlhanMN. https://t.co/fpV9OEhqso
Awkward night for the Minnesota DFL as they learned they were defending an illegal immigrant who already had a deportation order from the Biden administration.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 18, 2026
The cope is incredible. https://t.co/mga8r0larV
ICE isn’t terrorizing Minneapolis.— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 18, 2026
Democrats are. https://t.co/cpRKpDF397
Who are the ones terrorizing Minneapolis? https://t.co/IYti45zro7— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 18, 2026
Libs are now harassing every semi masculine looking White man they see who won’t say “f*ck ICE,” on suspicion of being ICE.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 17, 2026
This just isn’t sustainable. pic.twitter.com/HvhutnqVoa
🚨 BREAKING - STEPHEN MILLER DROPS TRUTH: "Ask yourself, why would Frey and Walz sanction such egregious violence against ICE? Because they understand this mass migration scheme is the HEART of the Democrat Party's political power!"— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2026
It's existential for them.
"They know that if… pic.twitter.com/uRDH4kMwgW
