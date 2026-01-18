The Latest Trump Move Involving Minneapolis Is Going to Trigger a Lib Meltdown

These leftist clowns are plunging Minneapolis into mayhem after the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was killed by ICE agents after she rammed into one. Good, a professional activist, was harassing federal agents that day and had previously disrupted ICE operations. The incident has left the city teetering on the edge. More federal agents have been deployed to enhance public safety, assist in the arrest of illegal aliens, and investigate the rampant Somali-led crime that’s stolen billions from taxpayers.

Advertisement

Agitators have not just assaulted cops, but anyone who looks like an ICE officer. It’s bedlam. To ensure law and order, President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and has ordered the mobilization of some 1,500 troops should the call come for deployment into the city. Even though we are in the realm of hypotheticals, the act of mobilization alone will trigger progressives. ABC News had it first:

#BREAKING: 2 U.S. Army battalions on standby for possible deployment to Minnesota amid anti-ICE unrest. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 18, 2026

Some 1,500 active duty Army paratroopers have been put on alert for a potential deployment to Minnesota, according to two defense officials. The soldiers are from the 11th Airborne Division, based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, one of the Army's premier infantry formations and a frontline force in the U.S. military presence in the Pacific, positioned to help deter China. The division is also the military's leading formation for Arctic warfare. One official said the president had not made a final decision on whether to deploy two battalions. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whether he does it or not remains to be seen, but you must prepare for every eventuality, as the Trump White House said in a statement. Deploy the troops, Mr. President, but also make sure they have tank support as well.

Crush the rebellion.