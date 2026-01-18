VIP
So I Got a Call From The New York Times...
Here’s Why That ICE Agent Involved in the Minneapolis Shooting Is in Hiding
Latest NYT Piece on Mamdani Shows How Being an American Liberal Is Just...
Why the Hell Should We Care If Democrats Don’t?
Israel Misunderstood
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 303: The Best of St. Paul
Greenland and the Return of Great-Power Politics
INSANITY: Mob of Leftist Rioters Stab and Beat Anti-Islam Activist in Minneapolis
U.S. Strike in Syria Kills Terrorist Linked to Murder of American Soldiers
Florida Man Convicted of $4.5M Scheme to Defraud U.S. Military Fuel Program
VIP
Chinese National Pleads Guilty to $27 Million Scam Targeting 2,000 Elderly Victims Nationw...
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged Instagram Death Threats Against VP JD Vance
Hannity Grills Democrat Shri Thanedar After He Admits Voting Against Deporting Illegal Sex...
$68 Million Medicaid Fraud: Two Plead Guilty Over Brooklyn Adult Day Care Scheme
Tipsheet

The Latest Trump Move Involving Minneapolis Is Going to Trigger a Lib Meltdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 18, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

These leftist clowns are plunging Minneapolis into mayhem after the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was killed by ICE agents after she rammed into one. Good, a professional activist, was harassing federal agents that day and had previously disrupted ICE operations. The incident has left the city teetering on the edge. More federal agents have been deployed to enhance public safety, assist in the arrest of illegal aliens, and investigate the rampant Somali-led crime that’s stolen billions from taxpayers. 

Advertisement

Agitators have not just assaulted cops, but anyone who looks like an ICE officer. It’s bedlam. To ensure law and order, President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and has ordered the mobilization of some 1,500 troops should the call come for deployment into the city. Even though we are in the realm of hypotheticals, the act of mobilization alone will trigger progressives. ABC News had it first:

Some 1,500 active duty Army paratroopers have been put on alert for a potential deployment to Minnesota, according to two defense officials.

The soldiers are from the 11th Airborne Division, based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, one of the Army's premier infantry formations and a frontline force in the U.S. military presence in the Pacific, positioned to help deter China. The division is also the military's leading formation for Arctic warfare. 

One official said the president had not made a final decision on whether to deploy two battalions. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Recommended

Here’s Why That ICE Agent Involved in the Minneapolis Shooting Is in Hiding Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS

Whether he does it or not remains to be seen, but you must prepare for every eventuality, as the Trump White House said in a statement. Deploy the troops, Mr. President, but also make sure they have tank support as well.  

Crush the rebellion. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here’s Why That ICE Agent Involved in the Minneapolis Shooting Is in Hiding Matt Vespa
Why the Hell Should We Care If Democrats Don’t? Derek Hunter
INSANITY: Mob of Leftist Rioters Stab and Beat Anti-Islam Activist in Minneapolis Joseph Chalfant
Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings Stunned Matt Vespa
Latest NYT Piece on Mamdani Shows How Being an American Liberal Is Just Exhausting Matt Vespa
Israel Misunderstood Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here’s Why That ICE Agent Involved in the Minneapolis Shooting Is in Hiding Matt Vespa
Advertisement