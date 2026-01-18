The Latest Trump Move Involving Minneapolis Is Going to Trigger a Lib Meltdown
Swalwell Vows to Punish ICE Officers If He Wins Governor's Seat

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 18, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Leftist lawmakers and leaders are mad that the federal government is enforcing immigration laws, even when those arrested are violent criminals and sex offenders. 

California Democrat Eric Swalwell threatened to revoke the driver’s licenses of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers if he were to become governor of California. 

“They’re going to lose their immunity, they’re not gonna be able to drive. I will take your driver’s license. Good luck walking to work, a**holes,” Swalwell said at a California governor forum on Saturday.

New Jersey Gov-elect Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, wrongly claimed that the protestors had been peaceful, but ICE hadn't. 

Sherrill must have missed the mob of people who beat and stabbed an anti-Islam protester in Minneapolis over the weekend. And the alleged convicted felon and gang member who broke into a government vehicle safe to steal a rifle and a suppressor. 

The alleged gang member, Raul Gutierrez, 33, of Minneapolis, was previously charged with domestic assault by strangulation, burglary, and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to court records

Last week, Fox News’ Sean Hannity grilled Congressman Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., for voting against a bill mandating the deportation of illegal immigrants who are sex offenders. 

