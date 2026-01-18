Swalwell Vows to Punish ICE Officers If He Wins Governor's Seat

Leftist lawmakers and leaders are mad that the federal government is enforcing immigration laws, even when those arrested are violent criminals and sex offenders.

California Democrat Eric Swalwell threatened to revoke the driver’s licenses of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers if he were to become governor of California.

“They’re going to lose their immunity, they’re not gonna be able to drive. I will take your driver’s license. Good luck walking to work, a**holes,” Swalwell said at a California governor forum on Saturday.

Eric Swalwell calls ICE agents “assholes” and says he will take away their drivers licenses if he becomes governor of California pic.twitter.com/73b8d82QnD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2026

New Jersey Gov-elect Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, wrongly claimed that the protestors had been peaceful, but ICE hadn't.

Sherrill must have missed the mob of people who beat and stabbed an anti-Islam protester in Minneapolis over the weekend. And the alleged convicted felon and gang member who broke into a government vehicle safe to steal a rifle and a suppressor.

The alleged gang member, Raul Gutierrez, 33, of Minneapolis, was previously charged with domestic assault by strangulation, burglary, and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to court records.

🚨 Sen. Chris Van Hollen DEFENDS violent rioters attacking ICE agents as “peaceful”!



“ICE agents are the ones breaking the law, not the peaceful protestors…we should not be funding an ICE operation that is completely lawless.”



Van Hollen is a POS. pic.twitter.com/TfIBTDbKR0 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 18, 2026

Last week, Fox News’ Sean Hannity grilled Congressman Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., for voting against a bill mandating the deportation of illegal immigrants who are sex offenders.

Democrat Rep. ‘Shri Thanedar’ went on Fox News last night, it did not go well…



He got TORCHED for:

-Voting against a bill to deport illegals convicted of sex crimes

-Refusing to stand for Laken Riley because he hates Trump

-Calling ICE murderers



Brutal.pic.twitter.com/LthhHUuQe2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2026

The Left will not even let ICE deport child predators…



“We’re out here trying to arrest a child s*x offender. And you guys are out here honking. That’s who you guys are protecting insane.”



This is exactly what we’re up against.pic.twitter.com/Fn7F02l2qn — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 18, 2026

