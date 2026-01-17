Hannity Grills Democrat Shri Thanedar After He Admits Voting Against Deporting Illegal Sex Offenders

Fox News’ Sean Hannity slammed Congressman Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., for voting against a bill mandating the deportation of illegal immigrants who are sex offenders.
Thanedar introduced the Abolish ICE Act after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old, in Minneapolis on January 7.
Hannity grilled him for not standing during Trump's address honoring the families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, who were killed by illegal immigrants.
Hannity: “You voted against a bill to deport illegals convicted of sex crimes. Do you regret that?”— America (@america) January 17, 2026
Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar: “No.”
pic.twitter.com/4tftSo3A25
Democrat Rep. ‘Shri Thanedar’ went on Fox News last night, it did not go well…— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2026
He got TORCHED for:
-Voting against a bill to deport illegals convicted of sex crimes
-Refusing to stand for Laken Riley because he hates Trump
-Calling ICE murderers
Brutal.pic.twitter.com/LthhHUuQe2
The fact that this guy is a Congressman should make your blood boil. He literally has an IQ lower than the temperature in Antarctica. THIS is who Democrats want running our country. Insane.pic.twitter.com/fPL5vUuBpn— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 17, 2026
BREAKING: Shri Thanedar just got OBLITERATED in seconds after coming on Hannity, for NOT STANDING for Angel Moms during Trump's speech.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 17, 2026
This is THE END of toupee's career.
WATCH EVERY SECOND OF THIS! You will quickly realize just how INCOMPETENT Democrats are, especially squad! pic.twitter.com/vN3DfLQML0
🚨 HOLY CRAP! Indian Rep. Shri Thanedar just got PUMMELED on national TV in front of millions! He can barely speak English.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2026
HANNITY: Did you stand for little girls r*ped and m*rdered by illegals at Trump's address?
SHRI: I did not stand-
HANNITY: You SAT ON YOUR A*S! A 12 year… pic.twitter.com/s1n6IWLChf
As I was just saying, the Dems won’t even deport extreme criminals, because they will lose that probable voter https://t.co/RaPD3qFiFl— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2026
