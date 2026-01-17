Hannity Grills Democrat Shri Thanedar After He Admits Voting Against Deporting Illegal Sex Offenders

Fox News’ Sean Hannity slammed Congressman Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., for voting against a bill mandating the deportation of illegal immigrants who are sex offenders.

Thanedar introduced the Abolish ICE Act after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old, in Minneapolis on January 7.

Hannity grilled him for not standing during Trump's address honoring the families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, who were killed by illegal immigrants.

Hannity: “You voted against a bill to deport illegals convicted of sex crimes. Do you regret that?”



Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar: “No.”



pic.twitter.com/4tftSo3A25 — America (@america) January 17, 2026

