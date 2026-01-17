Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings...
What ICE Agents Did After Eating Lunch at a Mexican Restaurant in MN...
Wait, That's How a Local Minnesota Dem Described the Leftist Violence Against ICE
VIP
Lawrence O'Donnell's Selective Outrage at Vulgarity, and Abby Phillip Gets Debunked by Abb...
VIP
Jacob Frey Cannot Get His Way
How China Sold America the Wind Turbine Scam
Israel’s October 7 Wartime Heroes, Both Celebrated and Unsung
VIP
Chinese National Pleads Guilty to $27 Million Scam Targeting 2,000 Elderly Victims Nationw...
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged Instagram Death Threats Against VP JD Vance
$68 Million Medicaid Fraud: Two Plead Guilty Over Brooklyn Adult Day Care Scheme
The Trump Administration Just Announced New Tariffs on Countries Deploying Troops to Green...
Minneapolis Alleged Gang Member, Felon Charged After Allegedly Stealing Rifle From FBI Veh...
JD Vance Just Destroyed This Indiana Republican for Failing to Act on Redistricting
The Highs and Lows of Nepalese-Israeli Relations
Tipsheet

Hannity Grills Democrat Shri Thanedar After He Admits Voting Against Deporting Illegal Sex Offenders

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 17, 2026 2:00 PM
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

Fox News’ Sean Hannity slammed Congressman Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., for voting against a bill mandating the deportation of illegal immigrants who are sex offenders. 

Advertisement

Thanedar introduced the Abolish ICE Act after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old, in Minneapolis on January 7. 

Hannity grilled him for not standing during Trump's address honoring the families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, who were killed by illegal immigrants.

Recommended

Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings Stunned Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS CRIME FOX NEWS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings Stunned Matt Vespa
What ICE Agents Did After Eating Lunch at a Mexican Restaurant in MN Will Probably Drive Libs Insane Matt Vespa
How China Sold America the Wind Turbine Scam Gregory Lyakhov
What's the Matter With Minnesota? Michael Barone
JD Vance Just Destroyed This Indiana Republican for Failing to Act on Redistricting Joseph Chalfant
Wait, That's How a Local Minnesota Dem Described the Leftist Violence Against ICE Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings Stunned Matt Vespa
Advertisement