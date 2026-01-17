Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings...
INSANITY: Mob of Leftist Rioters Stab and Beat Anti-Islam Activist in Minneapolis

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 17, 2026 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Anti-Islam activist and Jan. 6 prisoner Jake Lang was attacked and stabbed during a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Lang intended on burning a Quran on the steps of the Minneapolis City Hall to protest the increasing Islamification of the United States. During his protest, leftist activists dragged Lang into a mob and attacked him.

While surrounded by rioters, Lang received repeated blows to his neck and the back of his head while another individual continuously threw an unknown liquid on Lang and the crowd.

Lang could be seen bloodied as he finally broke free of the larger crowd.

While attempting to flee the protest, Lang was again mobbed at his vehicle. Numerous individuals surrounded the car to prevent it from leaving. Video showed one individual attempting to open the car door to possibly drag Lang from the vehicle. The individual repeatedly kicked Lang as he attempted to close the door and escape.

Following the incident, Lang posted to X that a “commie leftist rioter” attempted to stab Lang, but the weapon was blocked by his body armor.

Lang livestreamed much of the protest leading up to the assault, which can be viewed here:

