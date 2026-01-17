INSANITY: Mob of Leftist Rioters Stab and Beat Anti-Islam Activist in Minneapolis

Anti-Islam activist and Jan. 6 prisoner Jake Lang was attacked and stabbed during a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Insane scene out of Minneapolis where anti-Islam activist, Jake Lang, was mobbed, attacked & allegedly stabbed by left wing rioters earlier today.



Reminds me of what BLM used to do to MAGA supporters in 2020.



6 years later the left wing hasn’t changed:

pic.twitter.com/e2wI2YHEbB — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) January 17, 2026

Lang intended on burning a Quran on the steps of the Minneapolis City Hall to protest the increasing Islamification of the United States. During his protest, leftist activists dragged Lang into a mob and attacked him.

Today at 1pm I will burn a Quran on the steps of Minneapolis City Hall



☪️🔥🔥🔥🔥



America is a CHRISTIAN COUNTRY; we will not allow Somali Daycare Pirates to overtake Minneapolis ⚔️✝️🛡️ pic.twitter.com/lG8cl1qkkC — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) January 17, 2026

While surrounded by rioters, Lang received repeated blows to his neck and the back of his head while another individual continuously threw an unknown liquid on Lang and the crowd.

Minneapolis (Jan. 17) — Anti-Islam activist Jake Lang was pulled down from a ledge into a far-left mob who surrounded and beat him on the head. The rioters believe mass migration must not be stopped and that those who criticise Islam & Muslims should die. pic.twitter.com/2ea6Km0EhI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 17, 2026

Lang could be seen bloodied as he finally broke free of the larger crowd.

Jake Lang gets attacked by violent but mostly peaceful leftists at the anti-Islam protest in shit hole MN, as he gets mocked for being injured and gets called Nazi.



Way to turn down the rhetoric, Walz and Frey. This is on you. https://t.co/K5DLbSatiE — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 17, 2026

While attempting to flee the protest, Lang was again mobbed at his vehicle. Numerous individuals surrounded the car to prevent it from leaving. Video showed one individual attempting to open the car door to possibly drag Lang from the vehicle. The individual repeatedly kicked Lang as he attempted to close the door and escape.

🚨 JUST IN: Jake Lang FLEES anti-Islam protest by car in Minneapolis after violent leftists caused his head to bleed and chased him down the street



They attacked the car and tried to get inside



NOT ONE Minneapolis police officer was here.



That was on purpose. pic.twitter.com/ypn8o03sXS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2026

Following the incident, Lang posted to X that a “commie leftist rioter” attempted to stab Lang, but the weapon was blocked by his body armor.

I just got stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota



All for pointing out their replacement by 70 IG burka wearing (pirate) Somalians



Plate carrier blocked it…



Jesus is King



DEUS VULT ✝️ — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) January 17, 2026

Lang livestreamed much of the protest leading up to the assault, which can be viewed here:

Live with Restream, January 17 https://t.co/NlFdvGzb2S — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) January 17, 2026

