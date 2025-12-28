This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry...
Social Media Exposé Draws Global Attention While Minnesota Media Look Away

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 28, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

One man in his 20s blew open a nationwide scandal exposing how criminals stole billions of dollars from taxpayers. A week after the scandal broke, newspapers in Minnesota won't cover the story that has hit international headlines

More than 79 million people have seen a story that newspapers in Minnesota have refused to cover. 

But thanks to Elon Musk buying Twitter, now X, anyone with a camera can do the job that many media outlets won’t. And content creators can reach more people than a single newspaper. 



CRIME ELON MUSK ILHAN OMAR MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA VOTER ID



Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has downplayed the scandal and blamed it on the Trump administration. 

The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million via a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million via the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now to now $9 billion.


