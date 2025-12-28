Social Media Exposé Draws Global Attention While Minnesota Media Look Away

One man in his 20s blew open a nationwide scandal exposing how criminals stole billions of dollars from taxpayers. A week after the scandal broke, newspapers in Minnesota won't cover the story that has hit international headlines.

Advertisement

More than 79 million people have seen a story that newspapers in Minnesota have refused to cover.

But thanks to Elon Musk buying Twitter, now X, anyone with a camera can do the job that many media outlets won’t. And content creators can reach more people than a single newspaper.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025





This is the CEO and Publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune, by the way.



We’ve verified Medicaid fraud and voter fraud in the two most-viral stories on the internet today. Both are Minnesota-based.



And they haven’t written a single word about either one. https://t.co/NrOMlmZX78 pic.twitter.com/fFuGgRTVTQ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 28, 2025





The Minnesota Star Tribune just printed its final edition in the state.



Minnesota is at the center of the two most viral stories in the country, and they didn’t print a single word in today’s Sunday edition.



It will now be printed in Des Moines Iowa.



The symbolism. Incredible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 28, 2025

Where was the Minneapolis Star Tribune on the Somali mass fraud scandal? Too busy supporting Tim Walz’s radical trans agenda to bother doing what a 23-year-old took the time to do & break the biggest fraud story in the country? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 28, 2025

Hey @StarTribune, can we get an update on this? pic.twitter.com/I2ko4RrsQR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 28, 2025

In plain sight-millions see it, but the MN Star Tribune remains BLIND! https://t.co/WOHBFYV0Ny — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) December 28, 2025





Minnesota Star Tribune drops its 2025 'Year in Review' — and somehow the biggest story in the state, the massive multi-million dollar fraud scandal that's been exploding for months, gets zero mentionshttps://t.co/NagpHG8GIW pic.twitter.com/so5Cy7ovn4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 28, 2025





Neither Twin Cities Sunday newspapers, @PioneerPress or @StarTribune, have any mention of @NickShirleyy superior reporting on Somalian Fraud in Minnesota.



Star Tribune "Editor's Pick" is an article from @GovTimWalz @Tim_Walz buddy @RyanFaircloth (of course not marked opinion). pic.twitter.com/FJGO10eKvc — RoadMN (@RoadMN) December 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has downplayed the scandal and blamed it on the Trump administration.

Advertisement

The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million via a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million via the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now to now $9 billion.

Hey Tim go check up on the quality of the learing of these children https://t.co/q9ed2K94q5 pic.twitter.com/GuYwEvIry3 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 28, 2025





In 2020, Ilhan Omar bragged about authoring the MEALS Act.



That same program later became the pipeline for the Feeding Our Future fraud, with hundreds of millions stolen.



Big corporations didn’t get rich.



Her friends did.



And the local media machine looked the other way. pic.twitter.com/FzFWjFOChd — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.