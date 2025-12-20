Ellison Claims Minnesota 'Shut Down' Scammers As Fraud Estimates Soar to $9 Billion

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that the state of Minnesota had “shut down” scammers the same week that prosecutors announced roughly $9 billion in fraud.

Ellison likely referred to a $4.25 million multistate settlement with Menards, a home improvement retail chain, which resolves claims that the company deceptively marketed its merchandise credit check program and engaged in price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellison also announced settlements with the Kia and Hyundai automakers over a lawsuit that claimed the companies didn't do enough to stop a "Kia boys" theft trend on social media in which children steal vehicles with basic tools like a screwdriver.

But these are tiny wins compared to the massive amounts of fraud announced in the state this week.

U.S Attorney Joe Thompson said that he believes half or more of the $18 billion that the state spent across 14 programs was likely fraud.

Scammers thought Minnesotans were easy targets.

They were wrong.



From student loan scams to fake utility callers, we shut them down this year — fast. pic.twitter.com/fNVqctMy8N — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) December 19, 2025





My favorite anti-theft device is jail. https://t.co/GjCytF9lXU — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 19, 2025

Thompson describes what he calls “fraud tourism,” people who came to MN “because they knew and understood that Minnesota was a place where taxpayer money could be taken with little risk and few consequences.” — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) December 18, 2025

The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million via a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million via the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now to now $9 billion.

This is a disgrace.



A top federal prosecutor says the amount of Medicaid fraud in Minnesota could be OVER $9 BILLION in stolen taxpayer funds.



When are we going to see firings and resignations? https://t.co/ahKW25db6z — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 19, 2025





Our feckless Attorney General says car companies are culpable in auto theft because they “made those cars dangerously easy to steal.” Taking that argument further, how about @Tim_Walz, who made Minnesota tax dollars “dangerously easy to steal” too? 🤔 https://t.co/nFcuvwt7FM — Andy Brehm (@andybrehm) December 18, 2025

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz somehow blamed the state's fraud problem on President Donald Trump.

Timmy, you are not a victim.



9 BILLION dollars of fraud happened on your watch.



Take accountability for once in your life! pic.twitter.com/6xHOYrl1ry — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) December 19, 2025

