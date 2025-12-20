Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Ellison Claims Minnesota 'Shut Down' Scammers As Fraud Estimates Soar to $9 Billion

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 20, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that the state of Minnesota had “shut down” scammers the same week that prosecutors announced roughly $9 billion in fraud.

Ellison likely referred to a $4.25 million multistate settlement with Menards, a home improvement retail chain, which resolves claims that the company deceptively marketed its merchandise credit check program and engaged in price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellison also announced settlements with the Kia and Hyundai automakers over a lawsuit that claimed the companies didn't do enough to stop a "Kia boys" theft trend on social media in which children steal vehicles with basic tools like a screwdriver. 

But these are tiny wins compared to the massive amounts of fraud announced in the state this week. 

U.S Attorney Joe Thompson said that he believes half or more of the $18 billion that the state spent across 14 programs was likely fraud. 


The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million via a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million via the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now to now $9 billion. 


Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz somehow blamed the state's fraud problem on President Donald Trump.

