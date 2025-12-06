Florida Man Convicted of Attempted Murder of Two Federal Officers in ATF Raid

John Caleb Allen, 26, of Bristol, Florida, was found guilty by a federal jury of ten counts, including two counts of attempted murder of a federal officer.

Evidence at trial demonstrated that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) had been investigating the defendant for the illegal sale of machine gun conversion devices (MCDs). On June 3, 2025, ATF used a confidential source to purchase a firearm and a MCD from the defendant. On June 23, 2025, ATF used a confidential source to purchase 13 MCDs and two firearms from the defendant. Officers watched the defendant pick up the two firearms he sold to the confidential source from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), where he lied on ATF Form 4473. Based on their investigation, ATF obtained a federal search warrant for the defendant’s house.

U.S. Attorney John P Heekin said, “The case exemplifies the incredible danger our brave men and women in law enforcement face as they keep our communities safe from violent offenders like this defendant. Attacks on law enforcement will be prosecuted by my office to the fullest extent of the law and deserve severe punishment.”

While attempting to execute the search warrant, the defendant shot approximately 14 times at ATF agents as they attempted to enter his front door. One of the officers had a bullet pass through his shirtsleeve and another officer was struck by a bullet in the body armor, but neither was injured. Officers did not return fire and were able to get the defendant to peacefully exit the residence with his hands up several minutes later.

Agents located numerous firearms, including an unregistered firearm silencer, during the residential search.

In total, the defendant was convicted of:

Count 1: Transfer of a machinegun on June 3, 2025;

Count 2: Transfer of a machinegun on June 23, 2025;

Count 3: Making a false statement to an FFL on June 23, 2025;

Count 4: Attempted murder of a federal officer (first ATF Special Agent);

Count 5: Forcibly assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon (first ATF Special Agent);

Count 6: Discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (first ATF Special Agent);

Count 7: Attempted murder of a federal officer (second ATF Special Agent);

Count 8: Forcibly assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon (second ATF Special Agent);

Count 9: Discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (second ATF Special Agent); and

Count 10: Possessing an unregistered or unmarked silencer.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 17, 2026, at 10:00 am at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before Chief United States District Court Judge Allen C. Winsor.

This conviction was the result of a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney James A. McCain prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

