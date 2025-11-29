Texas Authorities Arrest Afghan Immigrant Accused of Posting Bomb Threat Online

An Afghan immigrant was arrested for making a terror threat in Texas.

The threat follows a 29-year-old Afghan immigrant who shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C.

🚨 An Afghan national was just arrested in Texas for making a TERRORIST THREAT, claiming he was building a bomb to blow up Fort Worth



As if we needed even MORE proof that Biden and Psaki LIED when they said these people were “thoroughly vetted”



THEY IMPORTED LITERAL TERRORISTS pic.twitter.com/30QmWjUn9c — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 29, 2025

BREAKING: An Afghan national has been arrested on terrorism charges after posting a video claiming he was building a bomb to target the Fort Worth area.



Mohammad Dawood Alokozay came to the U.S. as a part of Operation Allies Welcome under Joe Biden.

pic.twitter.com/807x8wB80R — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 29, 2025

Just one day before the Terrorist attack against our @NationalGuard, another Afghan national who was paroled into the United States under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome was arrested for threatening to blow up a building in Fort Worth.



Mohammad Dawood Alokozay posted a video… pic.twitter.com/kKg6A2iCLl — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 29, 2025

The magnitude of the national security crisis Joe Biden unleashed on our country over the span of four years cannot be overstated. President Trump has directed his entire team to continue rooting out this evil within our borders. https://t.co/QdsTLFXauC — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 29, 2025





Afghan national from Operation Allies Welcome arrested, charged for threatening to bomb Texas town https://t.co/S0QYdpGNNa pic.twitter.com/Bl7D9JLWcu — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2025

Trump said that the terrorist entered the U.S. from Afghanistan. He said that the Biden administration let in 20 million “unknown and unvetted" and called on Americans to re-vet Afghan immigrants.

The Department of State has paused issuing visas for individuals traveling on Afghan passports after an Afghan terrorist shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C.

One soldier died and one is in critical condition. The 29-year-old terrorist was also shot. The federal government has said that it will pursue the death penalty for the man.

