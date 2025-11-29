Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National...
Trump: Anything Signed by Biden's Autopen Is Hereby Revoked
Trump Announces Major Move to Prevent Future Terrorist Attacks
VIP
Democrats Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste
Zohran Mamdani's Still Begging Working Class New Yorkers for Money
'Closed in Its Entirety:' President Trump Issues Warning About Venezuelan Airspace
Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law
Northwestern to Pay $75M, Enact Major Policy Reforms Under Federal Anti-Discrimination Dea...
Audio Company Harman to Pay $11.8M for Evading U.S. Duties on Chinese Aluminum...
State Department Pauses Afghan Passport Visas After D.C. Terrorist Shooting
Colombian National Sentenced to 60 Months for Laundering $1.2M in Drug Proceeds
Pregnancy Resource Centers Should Be Able to Operate Free From Government Intimidation
Felon Found with Machine-Gun Device After Carjacking Gets 20 Years
Tipsheet

Texas Authorities Arrest Afghan Immigrant Accused of Posting Bomb Threat Online

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 29, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

An Afghan immigrant was arrested for making a terror threat in Texas. 

The threat follows a 29-year-old Afghan immigrant who shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement

Recommended

CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN DOMESTIC TERRORISM JOE BIDEN TERRORISM TEXAS


Advertisement


Trump said that the terrorist entered the U.S. from Afghanistan. He said that the Biden administration let in 20 million “unknown and unvetted" and called on Americans to re-vet Afghan immigrants. 

The Department of State has paused issuing visas for individuals traveling on Afghan passports after an Afghan terrorist shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. 

One soldier died and one is in critical condition. The 29-year-old terrorist was also shot. The federal government has said that it will pursue the death penalty for the man.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC Matt Vespa
Zohran Mamdani's Still Begging Working Class New Yorkers for Money Amy Curtis
Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law Amy Curtis
Mark Kelly Is Finding Out Kurt Schlichter
'Closed in Its Entirety:' President Trump Issues Warning About Venezuelan Airspace Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC Matt Vespa
Advertisement