State Department Pauses Afghan Passport Visas After D.C. Terrorist Shooting

The Department of State has paused issuing visas for individuals traveling on Afghan passports after an Afghan terrorist shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C.

One soldier died and one is in critical condition. The 29-year-old terrorist was also shot. The federal government has said that it will pursue the death penalty for the man

Trump said that the terrorist entered the U.S. from Afghanistan. He said that the Biden administration let in 20 million “unknown and unvetted.”

🔥 President Trump:



"We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country. IF THEY… pic.twitter.com/eLYQgnolE6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2025

The Department of State has IMMEDIATELY paused visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports.



The Department is taking all necessary steps to protect U.S. national security and public safety. — Department of State (@StateDept) November 28, 2025

President Trump’s State Department has paused visa issuance for ALL individuals traveling on Afghan passports.



The United States has no higher priority than protecting our nation and our people. https://t.co/HuR1Lj7F9t — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 28, 2025

USCIS has halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible. The safety of the American people always comes first. — USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow (@USCISJoe) November 28, 2025

Trump has blamed Biden for the shooting. The president has ordered the federal government to re-vet immigrants from Afghanistan.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump goes BERSERK on the fake news 🔥🔥



"Why are you blaming Biden?! [for the DC National Guard attack]"



TRUMP: "Are you a STUPID PERSON?"



"Because they LET HIM IN. Are you STUPID? They came on a plane with THOUSANDS who shouldn't be here. And you're… pic.twitter.com/5ucQBNjbLr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2025

🚨 REP. RANDY FINE: "Somalians are trying to take over our cities in Minnesota...a Muslim terrorist just shot two National Guardsmen in DC this week."



"This is all self-inflicted. The only way we solve this crisis is by kicking them all out NOW."



TRUTH 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/Z8tSEZJamp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025

State Department Takes Action On Afghan Nationals Following Trump Pledgehttps://t.co/nnVu9WlQ8I — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 29, 2025

Treasury's Bessent says department working to cut federal tax benefits for illegal immigrantshttps://t.co/XCDuhJZMX6 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 29, 2025

At the direction of @POTUS, I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern. — USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow (@USCISJoe) November 27, 2025





State Department Takes Action On Afghan Nationals Following Trump Pledgehttps://t.co/nnVu9WlQ8I — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 29, 2025

Treasury's Bessent says department working to cut federal tax benefits for illegal immigrantshttps://t.co/XCDuhJZMX6 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 29, 2025

