Federal Court Upholds North Carolina's Redistricting Map

A federal three-judge panel in North Carolina rejected a challenge to new redistricting maps in a Wednesday decision as other states try to redistrict nationwide.

The judges said that the plaintiffs failed to show that the redistricting process discriminated against black North Carolinians.

“Though not fatal to their claim…Williams Plaintiffs have presented no direct evidence that the General Assembly enacted S.B. 249 to discriminate against black North Carolinians,” the panel wrote in the 57-page ruling. “Instead, the direct evidence shows that the 2025 redistricting was motivated by partisan purposes.”

BREAKING: North Carolina can use GOP-drawn congressional map designed to add another Republican House seat, court rules - NBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 27, 2025

“Although the court’s decision keeps North Carolina at the center of this national mid-decade redistricting battle, we will continue to show eastern North Carolina families why they matter most," he said. "We will not let these blatant power grabs silence the voices of eastern North Carolinians.”

A 3-judge federal court rejected a request to block new North Carolina Republican map that revised Democratic Rep. Don Davis’s #nc01 swing district to be more Republican-friendly. The court denied plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction.



Candidate filing begins Monday pic.twitter.com/7vtDczVxkN — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) November 26, 2025





gov.uscourts.ncmd.97319.216.0 by scott.mcclallen

The new map should give Republicans a few extra seats before the Midterm elections next year.

🚨 A panel of judges has REJECTED claims of partisan and racial gerrymandering against North Carolina's new congressional map.



The Republican-drawn map CAN be used in the 2026 midterm elections. pic.twitter.com/u2NKLpM4oO — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) November 26, 2025

🚨Good News: 3-judge panel in the North Carolina redistricting cases has rejected the requests to block the new congressional map pic.twitter.com/Bel86I7ZgI — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 26, 2025

Our Statement on the North Carolina Redistricting Ruling: pic.twitter.com/c4eKGXRXqU — Don Davis (@DonDavisNC) November 27, 2025





In California, voters passed Proposition 50. The change aims to gives Democrats more seats in the U.S. House.

The Department of Justice has sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of State Shirley Weber. The suit alleges that the plan mandates racially gerrymandered congressional districts in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

President Donald Trump has urged North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas to redistrict to prepare for the midterm elections next year. Missouri already redistricted and likely picked up a seat, but a federal judge is reviewing the case.

Trump threatened to primary any Republican in Indiana who refused to redistrict the state.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump threatens to PERSONALLY intervene in Indiana Republican Senate primaries if they do NOT take up the new Congressional maps



These new maps would add TWO Republicans to the U.S. House



GET IT DONE, INDIANA! Enough of the RINO BS! pic.twitter.com/97exVuISsK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 25, 2025





Just got off the phone with Indiana.



I am coming to the Hoosier State.



We are going to primary & defeat any Republicans that don’t redraw congressional maps going into November 2026.



Events already being lined up — peacefully. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 25, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Indiana's House of Representatives is coming back Dec. 1 for Congressional redistricting



I’m 100% in. Blue states are redrawing their maps to crush Republicans. Why should Indiana play by different rules and protect radicals like Rep. Andre Carson?



9-0 or bust 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QMbPOx7YVq — Andrew Ireland (@AndrewIrelandIN) November 25, 2025

