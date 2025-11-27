Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Federal Court Upholds North Carolina's Redistricting Map

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 27, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Makiya Seminera

A federal three-judge panel in North Carolina rejected a challenge to new redistricting maps in a Wednesday decision as other states try to redistrict nationwide. 

The judges said that the plaintiffs failed to show that the redistricting process discriminated against black North Carolinians. 

“Though not fatal to their claim…Williams Plaintiffs have presented no direct evidence that the General Assembly enacted S.B. 249 to discriminate against black North Carolinians,” the panel wrote in the 57-page ruling. “Instead, the direct evidence shows that the 2025 redistricting was motivated by partisan purposes.”

The judges said that the plaintiffs failed to show that the redistricting process discriminated against black North Carolinians.

“Although the court’s decision keeps North Carolina at the center of this national mid-decade redistricting battle, we will continue to show eastern North Carolina families why they matter most," he said. "We will not let these blatant power grabs silence the voices of eastern North Carolinians.”

2026 ELECTIONS GERRYMANDERING GOP LAWSUIT NORTH CAROLINA REDISTRICTING


 

 gov.uscourts.ncmd.97319.216.0  by  scott.mcclallen 

The new map should give Republicans a few extra seats before the Midterm elections next year.


In California, voters passed Proposition 50. The change aims to gives Democrats more seats in the U.S. House. 

The Department of Justice has sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of State Shirley Weber. The suit alleges that the plan mandates racially gerrymandered congressional districts in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. 

President Donald Trump has urged North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas to redistrict to prepare for the midterm elections next year. Missouri already redistricted and likely picked up a seat, but a federal judge is reviewing the case. 

Trump threatened to primary any Republican in Indiana who refused to redistrict the state. 


