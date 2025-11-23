Let Members of Congress Trade Stocks…on These Conditions
Rampant Medicaid Fraud in Minnesota Cost a Man His Life
VIP
The Lazy Professors
Bloodlust Politics
Trump Ordered Report: Experts Say No Evidence Supports Gender Treatments for Kids
VIP
Summers Over
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 295: Trusting God Is a Challenge – New...
Our Nation's First Thanksgiving Proclamation: NOT Namby-Pamby
Gratitude: The Quiet Path to Joy
Truth Is Not Partisan: Why Christians Should Welcome the Full Release of the...
From Free Speech to Street Violence: What Berkeley Reveals About America’s Mental Health...
Good-Bye Hurricane. Hello Winter.
VIP
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 84 Months for Cares Act Fraud
Illegal Immigrant Who Killed 8-Year-Old in Idaho Crash Had Oregon-Issued License
Tipsheet

Michigan Lawmakers Demand Answers After Biological Male Competes on Girls’ Volleyball Team

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 23, 2025 10:04 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A group of Michigan lawmakers has demanded answers about why a biological male is playing volleyball on a girls’ volleyball team in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

 A group of 11 Republican lawmakers in the Michigan House signed a letter to the Michigan High School Athletic Association and Skyline High School asking the groups to keep boys out of girls’ sports.

Advertisement

The letter asks if the school received a waiver for the transgender student to play on a girls' team. 

State Rep. Jason Woolford, R-Howell, also criticized Skyline High School and the Michigan High School Athletic Association after reports revealed that a biological male is playing on the Skyline girls’ volleyball team. 

“Girls’ sports in Michigan are under attack, and it’s happening in plain sight,” Woolford said in a statement. “Skyline High School allowed a biological male to compete on a girls’ team, and the organizations responsible for oversight have done nothing. Families deserve better than silence and shrugged shoulders.”

Recommended

Rampant Medicaid Fraud in Minnesota Cost a Man His Life Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

MICHIGAN SPORTS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

 Woolford Letter to Mhsaa  by  scott.mcclallen 


Despite the MHSAA’s policy requiring annual waivers for transgender athletes in postseason girls’ sports, the organization has not launched an investigation, according to the lawmakers. 


Skyline’s decision has also been noted as potentially conflicting with President Trump’s Title IX guidance. 

Advertisement

House Bill 4066, sponsored by Woolford, would ensure athletic eligibility is based on biological sex. Earlier this year, female sports advocates Riley Gaines and Payton McNabb testified in support of the bill and shared firsthand experiences with unfair competition. 

“Michigan must defend fairness in girls’ sports,” Woolford said in a statement. “Our female athletes deserve a level playing field. MHSAA and Ann Arbor Public Schools must disclose whether proper procedures were followed. Parents and student athletes deserve clear answers.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rampant Medicaid Fraud in Minnesota Cost a Man His Life Amy Curtis
Let Members of Congress Trade Stocks…on These Conditions Derek Hunter
Trump Ordered Report: Experts Say No Evidence Supports Gender Treatments for Kids Dmitri Bolt
Trump Terminates Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota After Rampant Fraud Scott McClallen
Illegal Immigrant Who Killed 8-Year-Old in Idaho Crash Had Oregon-Issued License Scott McClallen
Bloodlust Politics Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rampant Medicaid Fraud in Minnesota Cost a Man His Life Amy Curtis
Advertisement