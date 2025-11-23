Michigan Lawmakers Demand Answers After Biological Male Competes on Girls’ Volleyball Team

A group of Michigan lawmakers has demanded answers about why a biological male is playing volleyball on a girls’ volleyball team in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

A group of 11 Republican lawmakers in the Michigan House signed a letter to the Michigan High School Athletic Association and Skyline High School asking the groups to keep boys out of girls’ sports.

More Michigan lawmakers are demanding that the MHSAA and Skyline High School provide answers about the trans-identifying male who helped a girls' volleyball team reach the state quarterfinals.



Public pressure is mounting.

Michigan parents, I want you to be aware of the following:



Several of us in the Michigan State House signed onto letters to the

- Michigan High School Athletic Association

- and Skyline High School



Leaders must (must!) be held accountable.



There is no room for boys in…

The letter asks if the school received a waiver for the transgender student to play on a girls' team.

State Rep. Jason Woolford, R-Howell, also criticized Skyline High School and the Michigan High School Athletic Association after reports revealed that a biological male is playing on the Skyline girls’ volleyball team.

“Girls’ sports in Michigan are under attack, and it’s happening in plain sight,” Woolford said in a statement. “Skyline High School allowed a biological male to compete on a girls’ team, and the organizations responsible for oversight have done nothing. Families deserve better than silence and shrugged shoulders.”

Today I sent a letter to the MHSAA and Skyline High School regarding their adherence to Title IX, which guarantees equal athletic opportunity for female athletes.



Thank you to my fellow Representatives for supporting this important initiative.

Woolford Letter to Mhsaa by scott.mcclallen





Despite the MHSAA’s policy requiring annual waivers for transgender athletes in postseason girls’ sports, the organization has not launched an investigation, according to the lawmakers.

Michigan officials say the real danger in girls volleyball is…parents speaking up.



Not the biological male on the court.



The Ann Arbor Skyline girls volleyball team competes today in the Michigan Division I state tournament — with a biological male in its starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/QvhBBbmVlV — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 18, 2025





Skyline’s decision has also been noted as potentially conflicting with President Trump’s Title IX guidance.

House Bill 4066, sponsored by Woolford, would ensure athletic eligibility is based on biological sex. Earlier this year, female sports advocates Riley Gaines and Payton McNabb testified in support of the bill and shared firsthand experiences with unfair competition.

“Michigan must defend fairness in girls’ sports,” Woolford said in a statement. “Our female athletes deserve a level playing field. MHSAA and Ann Arbor Public Schools must disclose whether proper procedures were followed. Parents and student athletes deserve clear answers.”

