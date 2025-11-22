Multiple People Reportedly Shot at North Carolina Christmas Tree Lighting

Multiple people have reportedly been shot during a Christmas Tree lighting in Concord, North Carolina on Friday night.
Videos posted on social media show large groups of people running away from the shots fired, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the holidays.
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are shot after Gunfire erupts during Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with injuries reported— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2025
⁰📌#Concord | #NorthCarolina⁰⁰At this time, multiple people have reportedly been shot after gunfire broke out during a holiday Christmas tree lighting… pic.twitter.com/SIZK5uIo99
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple gunshots at Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Concord NC.— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 22, 2025
Reports hundreds of families taking their kids and running.
pic.twitter.com/stP3dTcvnP
Several people have been shot at an annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/QQRoxx8rN6— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 22, 2025
WE NEED TO PRAY FOR CONCORD, NC!!!— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) November 22, 2025
A shooter had OPEN FIRED on a crowd at a Christmas Tree Lighting…
There are reports of casualties.
pic.twitter.com/SICL9NhnSK
⚠️ Active shooting event at the annual Christmas tree, lighting event in Concord, North Carolina, major police and emergency presence, multiple people shot. You can hear the shots ring off while a concert is ongoing. No word on how many injured just yet. pic.twitter.com/Jvl96KFSbF"— Josh Ryan 🍁 (@joshryanjames) November 22, 2025
Was right on Union Street in Concord, NC for the tree lighting-I heard multiple gunshots & then we all hid in the back of a bottle shop. Kids crying and traumatized. Crazy times right now.— Jenny V (@MissJennyVega) November 22, 2025
BREAKING - It’s being reported that at least six people have been shot at the annual Christmas tree lighting in Concord, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SqVBRJAGHx— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 22, 2025
🚨BREAKING: MASS SHOOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA AT CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 22, 2025
pic.twitter.com/mTk2p6D5fp
BREAKING: Several people shot at annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina. - local reports https://t.co/zoB8p5fyE3— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 22, 2025
BREAKING: A Christmas tree lighting in Concord, NC turned into chaos after four people were shot and the event was shut down instantly.— Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 22, 2025
Police say three victims are in critical condition. Certain cities can’t even hold a holiday event without violence.
What’s it going to take… pic.twitter.com/63jlzQO7sW
North Carolina Christmas Tree Lighting Shooting: Gunfire erupted during the annual downtown ceremony In Concord, NC!— John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) November 22, 2025
📡 What We Know: 4 people shot. 3 in critical condition. Concord PD reports chaos stemmed from a dispute between known individuals with no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/CASn3eCQGh
Authorities haven't yet released information on the shooter or the victims.
The shooting happened the week before Thanksgiving.
