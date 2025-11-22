Multiple People Reportedly Shot at North Carolina Christmas Tree Lighting

Multiple people have reportedly been shot during a Christmas Tree lighting in Concord, North Carolina on Friday night.

Videos posted on social media show large groups of people running away from the shots fired, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the holidays.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are shot after Gunfire erupts during Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with injuries reported

⁰📌#Concord | #NorthCarolina⁰⁰At this time, multiple people have reportedly been shot after gunfire broke out during a holiday Christmas tree lighting… pic.twitter.com/SIZK5uIo99 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2025





🚨#BREAKING: Multiple gunshots at Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Concord NC.



Reports hundreds of families taking their kids and running.



pic.twitter.com/stP3dTcvnP — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 22, 2025

Several people have been shot at an annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/QQRoxx8rN6 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 22, 2025

WE NEED TO PRAY FOR CONCORD, NC!!!



A shooter had OPEN FIRED on a crowd at a Christmas Tree Lighting…



There are reports of casualties.



pic.twitter.com/SICL9NhnSK — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) November 22, 2025

⚠️ Active shooting event at the annual Christmas tree, lighting event in Concord, North Carolina, major police and emergency presence, multiple people shot. You can hear the shots ring off while a concert is ongoing. No word on how many injured just yet. pic.twitter.com/Jvl96KFSbF" — Josh Ryan 🍁 (@joshryanjames) November 22, 2025

Was right on Union Street in Concord, NC for the tree lighting-I heard multiple gunshots & then we all hid in the back of a bottle shop. Kids crying and traumatized. Crazy times right now. — Jenny V (@MissJennyVega) November 22, 2025

BREAKING - It’s being reported that at least six people have been shot at the annual Christmas tree lighting in Concord, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SqVBRJAGHx — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 22, 2025

🚨BREAKING: MASS SHOOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA AT CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING



pic.twitter.com/mTk2p6D5fp — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 22, 2025

BREAKING: Several people shot at annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina. - local reports https://t.co/zoB8p5fyE3 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 22, 2025

BREAKING: A Christmas tree lighting in Concord, NC turned into chaos after four people were shot and the event was shut down instantly.



Police say three victims are in critical condition. Certain cities can’t even hold a holiday event without violence.



What’s it going to take… pic.twitter.com/63jlzQO7sW — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 22, 2025

North Carolina Christmas Tree Lighting Shooting: Gunfire erupted during the annual downtown ceremony In Concord, NC!

📡 What We Know: 4 people shot. 3 in critical condition. Concord PD reports chaos stemmed from a dispute between known individuals with no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/CASn3eCQGh — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) November 22, 2025

Authorities haven't yet released information on the shooter or the victims.

The shooting happened the week before Thanksgiving.

