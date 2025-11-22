VIP
Tipsheet

Multiple People Reportedly Shot at North Carolina Christmas Tree Lighting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 22, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Multiple people have reportedly been shot during a Christmas Tree lighting in Concord, North Carolina on Friday night.

Videos posted on social media show large groups of people running away from the shots fired, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the holidays. 

CRIME GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING NORTH CAROLINA
Authorities haven't yet released information on the shooter or the victims. 

The shooting happened the week before Thanksgiving. 

