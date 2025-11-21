Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Resigning From Congress
Transgender Clinic in South Africa Closes Following Termination of USAID Funding

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 21, 2025 6:39 PM
A clinic for trans people in South Africa has closed, which was funded by a now-shuttered government agency called the United States Agency for International Development.

CNN mourned the shutdown of the clinic. However, the news agency forgot to mention that it was funded by a corrupt government agency that was embroiled in fraud spanning nearly a decade and over $550 million. 

In June, four men, including a government contracting officer for the United States Agency for USAID and three owners and presidents of companies, pleaded guilty to their roles in a decade-long bribery scheme involving at least 14 prime contracts worth over $550 million.

Earlier this year, the White House shared examples of wasteful US AID projects, including

Related:

Conservatives compared many USAID projects to a Democrat slush fund. 

