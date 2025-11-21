Transgender Clinic in South Africa Closes Following Termination of USAID Funding

A clinic for trans people in South Africa has closed, which was funded by a now-shuttered government agency called the United States Agency for International Development.
CNN mourned the shutdown of the clinic. However, the news agency forgot to mention that it was funded by a corrupt government agency that was embroiled in fraud spanning nearly a decade and over $550 million.
🚨 GREAT NEWS: Transgender clinic in South Africa forced to CLOSE ITS DOORS because President Trump and Marco Rubio shuttered USAID.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2025
I don't know about you but this is EXACTLY what I voted for!
"It was forced to shut down after Trump closed USAID."pic.twitter.com/C47URNjEWP
In June, four men, including a government contracting officer for the United States Agency for USAID and three owners and presidents of companies, pleaded guilty to their roles in a decade-long bribery scheme involving at least 14 prime contracts worth over $550 million.
Trans clinic in South Africa which was funded by USAID forced to shut down after Trump shut down USAID— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2025
This is EXACTLY what I voted for! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gvs2FTEZSY
Earlier this year, the White House shared examples of wasteful US AID projects, including
Recommended
- $1.5 million to “advance diversity equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities”
- $70,000 for production of a “DEI musical” in Ireland
- $2.5 million for electric vehicles for Vietnam
- $47,000 for a “transgender opera” in Colombia
- $32,000 for a “transgender comic book” in Peru
- $2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala
- $6 million to fund tourism in Egypt
- Hundreds of thousands of dollars for a non-profit linked to designated terrorist organizations — even AFTER an inspector general launched an investigation
- Millions to EcoHealth Alliance — which was involved in research at the Wuhan lab
- “Hundreds of thousands of meals that went to al Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria”
- Funding to print “personalized” contraceptives birth control devices in developing countries
- Hundreds of millions of dollars to fund “irrigation canals, farming equipment, and even fertilizer used to support the unprecedented poppy cultivation and heroin production in Afghanistan,” benefiting the Taliban
Conservatives compared many USAID projects to a Democrat slush fund.
🚨Serious swamp-draining, folks. USAID had (I stress "had") a budget larger than the CIA and the State Department COMBINED. It was supposed to be humanitarian aid. It was actually a global Democrat slush fund.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) March 11, 2025
And now Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are killing it.
A THREAD🧵 pic.twitter.com/SYgnucoGj6
USAID has been unaccountable to taxpayers for decades — funneling money to ridiculous (and in many cases, malicious) pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats with zero oversight.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 3, 2025
🧵 Here are only a few examples of the WASTE and ABUSE:
🚨 UPDATE: USAID is officially DONE.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2025
Marco Rubio says the agency is no longer giving out funds.
This is a MASSIVE blow to the major fraud that was USAID giving endless taxpayer dollars to NGOs. pic.twitter.com/cmwPqgWUBw
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member