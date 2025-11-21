Transgender Clinic in South Africa Closes Following Termination of USAID Funding

A clinic for trans people in South Africa has closed, which was funded by a now-shuttered government agency called the United States Agency for International Development.

CNN mourned the shutdown of the clinic. However, the news agency forgot to mention that it was funded by a corrupt government agency that was embroiled in fraud spanning nearly a decade and over $550 million.

🚨 GREAT NEWS: Transgender clinic in South Africa forced to CLOSE ITS DOORS because President Trump and Marco Rubio shuttered USAID.



I don't know about you but this is EXACTLY what I voted for!



"It was forced to shut down after Trump closed USAID."pic.twitter.com/C47URNjEWP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2025

In June, four men, including a government contracting officer for the United States Agency for USAID and three owners and presidents of companies, pleaded guilty to their roles in a decade-long bribery scheme involving at least 14 prime contracts worth over $550 million.

Trans clinic in South Africa which was funded by USAID forced to shut down after Trump shut down USAID



This is EXACTLY what I voted for! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gvs2FTEZSY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2025

Earlier this year, the White House shared examples of wasteful US AID projects, including

Conservatives compared many USAID projects to a Democrat slush fund.

🚨Serious swamp-draining, folks. USAID had (I stress "had") a budget larger than the CIA and the State Department COMBINED. It was supposed to be humanitarian aid. It was actually a global Democrat slush fund.



And now Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are killing it.



A THREAD🧵 pic.twitter.com/SYgnucoGj6 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) March 11, 2025

USAID has been unaccountable to taxpayers for decades — funneling money to ridiculous (and in many cases, malicious) pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats with zero oversight.



🧵 Here are only a few examples of the WASTE and ABUSE: — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 3, 2025

🚨 UPDATE: USAID is officially DONE.



Marco Rubio says the agency is no longer giving out funds.



This is a MASSIVE blow to the major fraud that was USAID giving endless taxpayer dollars to NGOs. pic.twitter.com/cmwPqgWUBw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2025

