You Won't Believe Why This Democrat Official Is Facing Burglary Charges

A Harris County, Texas, official has been arrested and charged with a vehicle burglary that took place on Saturday evening.

Carla L. Wyatt, the county’s treasurer, faces a charge for burglary of a motor vehicle, according to Chron:

Advertisement

Harris County’s treasurer has been charged in connection with a Saturday car burglary. Carla L. Wyatt faces one misdemeanor—burglary of a motor vehicle, according to Harris County District Court records. Wyatt was charged on Dec. 27 and has been released on a $100 General Order Bond. A complaint filed in Harris County Criminal Court says Wyatt allegedly “unlawfully, with the intent to commit theft, (broke) into and (entered) a vehicle” owned by someone else “without any consent of any kind,” according to the complaint. Conditions of Wyatt’s release include her appearance in court as required, committing no offense that would result in her arrest, having no contact or communication with the complainant, and refraining from the use of any controlled substances or dangerous drugs. Additional bond conditions filed by the state request that Wyatt make no contact with family or household members of the complainant. Conditions also request Wyatt submit to random urinalysis and possess no firearms or other weapons. Wyatt was previously charged with Driving While Impaired in December 2023. Upon release, the county treasurer violated the conditions of her bond twice, as reported by the Houston Chronicle. The case was dismissed in August after Wyatt completed a Pretrial Diversion Program authorized under Texas Government Code, according to court documents filed on Aug. 15, 2025.

Harris County Treasurer Dr. Carla Wyatt was arrested on Saturday, December 27, 2025, and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor.



Investigators state that Wyatt opened the unlocked door of a Toyota minivan and entered the vehicle. Witness reports and… pic.twitter.com/8DXH3mgdLc — Doni 🏴 (@DoniTheMisfit) December 31, 2025

Elected Dem Busted For Allegedly Breaking Into Car | Harold Hutchison, The Daily Caller



Democratic Treasurer Dr. Carla Wyatt of Harris County, Texas, was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary of a vehicle, according to local news outlets.



Wyatt, who was released after… pic.twitter.com/6GdQAvZNax — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) December 31, 2025

Wyatt, a Democrat, allegedly entered a Toyota minivan owned by Aura Tamayac in Houston without her consent. The official is alleged to have opened the unlocked vehicle door. Tamayac and other witnesses present at the scene saw Wyatt and contacted the authorities.

Wyatt told investigators that she had permission to be inside the vehicle. However, Tamayac stated that she did not know Wyatt and never gave her permission to enter her car. It is not clear what Wyatt may have intended to steal.

Advertisement

The treasurer violated her previous bond conditions twice after her DWI conviction. She failed to install an interlock device in 2024 and later blew a .092 on the device after it was installed. These charges were dismissed after she completed a pretrial diversion program, according to Click2Houston.

After her burglary arrest, Wyatt was released on bond and is expected in court on Friday.