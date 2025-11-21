Federal Judge Blocks IRS From Sharing Info With ICE

A federal judge on Friday blocked the IRS from sharing details of suspected illegal immigrants with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 94-page ruling said that the plaintiffs - two labor unions and a nonprofit that provides tax advice - and the people whom they represent face “an imminent risk” that their confidential address information will be used by ICE for civil immigration enforcement.

“Accordingly, upon consideration of the parties’ submissions, the relevant legal authority, and the entire record, the Court concludes that Plaintiffs are entitled to a stay of the Address-Sharing Policy and other appropriate injunctive relief, and that Plaintiffs’ APA claim regarding the broader Data Sharing policy should not be dismissed," the ruling said.

The ruling said that ICE requested information on the "full alien population" of over 7 million."





Ruling in Irs Case by scott.mcclallen





Over 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported or self-deported since President Trump took office.

