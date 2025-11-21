Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Resigning From Congress
VIP
Jake Tapper Parrots Dems Claiming They Will Be Executed by Trump, and Scarborough...
VIP
The Wages of Sedition
VIP
Big Dem Donor Had Major Stake in Pot Company Busted Using Illegals, Kids...
VIP
Pro-Life Activist Files Lawsuit After Alvin Bragg Drops Felony Assault Charges
Real Religious Persecution
SCOTUS Halts Injunction Against Texas’ New Congressional Map Pending Further Review
Las Vegas Businessman Gets Prison Time, $13M Penalties in Wage-Fixing Conviction
Texas Appeals New Congressional Map to SCOTUS
VIP
Four Charged in US–China Scheme to Illegally Export Advanced NVIDIA AI Chips
Transgender Clinic in South Africa Closes Following Termination of USAID Funding
U.S. Reaches $45M Settlement With Vohra Wound Physicians in Medicare Fraud Case
Pharmacist and Brother Sentenced to Prison for $15M Health Care and Wire Fraud...
Trump, Mamdani Find Common Ground at White House
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Blocks IRS From Sharing Info With ICE

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 21, 2025 10:32 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A federal judge on Friday blocked the IRS from sharing details of suspected illegal immigrants with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

The 94-page ruling said that the plaintiffs - two labor unions and a nonprofit that provides tax advice - and the people whom they represent face “an imminent risk” that their confidential address information will be used by ICE for civil immigration enforcement.

Advertisement

“Accordingly, upon consideration of the parties’ submissions, the relevant legal authority, and the entire record, the Court concludes that Plaintiffs are entitled to a stay of the Address-Sharing Policy and other appropriate injunctive relief, and that Plaintiffs’ APA claim regarding the broader Data Sharing policy should not be dismissed," the ruling said. 

The ruling said that ICE requested information on the "full alien population" of over 7 million."


 Ruling in Irs Case  by  scott.mcclallen 


Recommended

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Resigning From Congress Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IRS LAWSUIT

Over 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported or self-deported since President Trump took office. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Resigning From Congress Matt Vespa
SCOTUS Halts Injunction Against Texas’ New Congressional Map Pending Further Review Scott McClallen
So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Why Defending Your Home Now Makes You a National Villain Doug Blair
Hakeem Jeffries Absolutely Loses It After Being Easily Bodychecked by a CNBC Host Matt Vespa
The West Can't Save Itself Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Resigning From Congress Matt Vespa
Advertisement