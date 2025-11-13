Iowa Men Receive 27 and 30 Years for Gang-Related Murders and Shootings

Two Iowa men were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a racketeering conspiracy, which engaged in a years-long pattern of violence, including murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.

Court documents say that the racketeering conspiracy involved Fifth Street gang members. The gang is also known as the “Arsenal Courts Posse,” “Zone Fifth,” “Fifth Street Mafia,” “Rock Town Money Getters (RTMG),” and “Money Team.” The Fifth Street gang operated as a criminal enterprise responsible for numerous acts of violence, including murder and attempted murder in the Davenport and Rock Island area. The criminal enterprise was connected to dozens of shooting investigations and at least seven homicides over the course of two decades.

Rasheem Damonte Bogan, 34, was sentenced on October 9, 2025, to 27 years in federal prison for racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of ammunition charges, followed by three years of supervised release. On June 1, 2020, Bogan and seven co-defendants went to Necker’s Jewelers to commit a burglary. While there, the group encountered a man they mistakenly believed to be a rival gang member. Bogan and others fired 33 rounds from four firearms, seriously injuring the victim.

Kylea Dapri Cartwright, Jr., 29, was sentenced on November 6, 2025, to 30 years in federal prison for racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of ammunition charges, followed by three years of supervised release. Cartwright was also ordered to pay $29,732.23 in restitution. Following a six-day jury trial, Cartwright was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy and possessing ammunition as a felon. Evidence at trial demonstrated that on July 5, 2020, Cartwright fired four rounds from a .40 caliber pistol toward a man on West Third Street in Davenport, resulting in the victim’s death. Cartwright used the same pistol that another Fifth Street Gang member had fired during the Necker’s Jewelers shooting a month earlier.

In total, 14 defendants, including Bogan and Cartwright, were convicted of federal crimes related to the Fifth Street Gang’s criminal conduct between April 2006 and February 2024. The 12 co-defendants were sentenced as follows:

Don Christopher White, Jr. was sentenced to 480 months’ imprisonment;

Raheem Jacques Houston was sentenced to 360 months’ imprisonment;

Deaguise Ramont Hall was sentenced to 400 months’ imprisonment;

Brandon Deshane Branigan was sentenced to 226 months’ imprisonment;

Michael Linn Cross was sentenced to 216 months’ imprisonment;

Devell Carl Lewis was sentenced to 240 months’ imprisonment;

LaShawn D. James Hensley was sentenced to 144 months’ imprisonment;

Simmeon Terrell Hall was sentenced to 360 months’ imprisonment;

Ricky Lee Childs, Jr. was sentenced to 160 months’ imprisonment;

Timothy Justin Beaver was sentenced to 235 months’ imprisonment;

Devante Atwell French was sentenced to 360 months’ imprisonment; and

Cortez Deangelo Cooper, Jr. was sentenced to 162 months’ imprisonment.

“This was a thorough and relentless investigation. Our officers stayed committed, and prosecutors were steadfast in seeking justice,” said Davenport Police Chief Jeffery Bladel. “Gun violence will never be tolerated in our community. These dangerous individuals showed no regard for human life and are now being held accountable. I’m incredibly thankful for our investigators, officers, and partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office whose dedication has made our city safer. The message is clear: if you commit violent acts, you will be held accountable.”

United States Attorney David C. Waterman of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Davenport and Rock Island Police Departments, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

“This case represents years of tireless investigative work and close collaboration among federal, state, and local agencies to dismantle one of the most violent criminal organizations operating in the Quad Cities,” said United States Attorney David C. Waterman for the Southern District of Iowa. “The sentences imposed send an unequivocal message: those who bring violence, guns, and drugs into our communities will be held fully accountable under federal law. And let me be clear—anyone who threatens or attempts to harm our law enforcement partners will face the full force of the federal government. Our office will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who safeguard our communities every day, working together to restore safety, stability, and peace to our neighborhoods.”

