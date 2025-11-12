Democrats Want Fighters but Keep Getting Losers
Trump Signs Bill To Reopen Federal Government

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 12, 2025 11:50 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump signed a bill to end the longest federal shutdown on Wednesday night after 43 days. 

The U.S. Senate approved H.R. 5371 by a vote of 222-209. This legislation will fund the government through January 30, 2026. It also provides appropriations for critical mental health and suicide prevention resources at the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as safety-net programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps feed 42 million people, and the Women, Infants, and Children’s program, through September 2026. 

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-MI, thanked the eight Senate Democratic lawmakers who helped end the shutdown. 

“Tonight, we ended the longest government shutdown in American history after 43 days of unnecessary suffering for the American people,” Barrett said in a statement. "Thanks to eight Senate Democrats who were willing to work across the aisle, our troops and federal employees who were furloughed or forced to work without a paycheck will be taken care of. Families who rely on SNAP benefits no longer need to worry about where their next meal will come from, and Americans can once again travel with confidence as we head into the holiday season. With this disappointing chapter behind us, I look forward to tackling the runaway cost of health care and other issues that are top of mind for families across Michigan and the United States.” 

America won tonight and we are open pic.twitter.com/vU7qyn7Hoz

