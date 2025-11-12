Trump Signs Bill To Reopen Federal Government

President Donald Trump signed a bill to end the longest federal shutdown on Wednesday night after 43 days.

The U.S. Senate approved H.R. 5371 by a vote of 222-209. This legislation will fund the government through January 30, 2026. It also provides appropriations for critical mental health and suicide prevention resources at the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as safety-net programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps feed 42 million people, and the Women, Infants, and Children’s program, through September 2026.

SIGNED & DELIVERED: President Trump signs bill reopening the government.



For 43 days, Democrats shut down the government, trying to extort billions from taxpayers for illegal aliens.

President Trump signs bill to OFFICIALLY reopen the government, ending the Democrat Shutdown.



Let's get our country WORKING again.

.@POTUS: "For the past 43 days, Democrats in Congress shut down the government of the United States in an attempt to extort American taxpayers for hundreds of billions of dollars for illegal aliens... Today, we're sending a clear message that we will NEVER give in to extortion."

President Trump Signs Senate Amendment to H.R. 5371

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-MI, thanked the eight Senate Democratic lawmakers who helped end the shutdown.

“Tonight, we ended the longest government shutdown in American history after 43 days of unnecessary suffering for the American people,” Barrett said in a statement. "Thanks to eight Senate Democrats who were willing to work across the aisle, our troops and federal employees who were furloughed or forced to work without a paycheck will be taken care of. Families who rely on SNAP benefits no longer need to worry about where their next meal will come from, and Americans can once again travel with confidence as we head into the holiday season. With this disappointing chapter behind us, I look forward to tackling the runaway cost of health care and other issues that are top of mind for families across Michigan and the United States.”

