Tipsheet

Trump Tariffs Will Pay $2,000 Check to Many Americans, President Says

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 09, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump called for many Americans to receive a $2,000-per-person dividend from tariffs, he posted on Truth Social. 

While inflation has dropped from 9% in 2021 and the stock market is up, housing and food costs remain high. Trump said that we need tariffs to pay down the $37 trillion debt. 

Advertisement

The president said in a series of Truth Social posts that tariffs have helped the American economy and have brought a record investment in domestic manufacturing.



 


He posted: "The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS???"

Trump has been trying to find ways to lower the cost of living, which was likely a factor for Republicans losing races in New Jersey and Virginia on Nov. 4.

 Yesterday, Trump proposed issuing 50-year mortgages. 



Trump has also ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate alleged price-fixing from meat-packing plants after the average price of a pound of beef more than doubled since 2005. 

The post follows a U.S. Supreme Court hearing on whether Trump has the power to levy tariffs. 

The Congressional Budget Office projected that the tariffs enacted from Jan. 6 through Aug. 19 will drop the deficit by $3.3 trillion if the higher tariffs persist from 2025‒2035. 

Trump has said that tariffs will revive domestic manufacturing. For example, Big Three automaker Stellantis, which owns Jeep, RAM, Chrysler, and Dodge, says it will invest $13 billion in domestic manufacturing, Townhall reported


