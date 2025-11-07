Trump Orders DOJ To Investigate Foreign Meat-Packing Companies Over Price-Fixing





President Donald Trump has called on the Department of Justice to investigate alleged price-fixing by foreign-owned meat packers.

While inflation is down from 9.1 percent in June of 2022, Trump has targeted beef prices.

Trump posted on Truth Social: .

.@POTUS says Thanksgiving 'Fixins' are 25% LESS EXPENSIVE than last year.



"Energy Prices are way down, inflation is down...drill baby drill."



More of this. 👏🚨🙏 pic.twitter.com/OtBSy5vJSb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 7, 2025





Four main meat packers: JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef hold an 85 percent market share in the U.S. beef processing market.

While inflation has cooled from 9% in 2021 to about 3%, the price of energy, meat, and other goods haven't budged much, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The consumer price index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 5.2 percent over the last 12 months. Trump has tried to lower beef prices by boosting imported beef from Argentina.

"Prices are way down in our country. The only cost that's really up is beef," Trump said in the Oval Office on Oct. 22, Reuters reported. "We're going to do something very quickly and easily on beef to get it down. The ranchers understand that."









A graph from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average price of a pound of beef more than doubled from $2.54 in 2005 to $6.63 in 2025.

TRUMP SAYS SOME MEAT PACKING COMPANIES DRIVING UP PRICE OF BEEF pic.twitter.com/oqOmQNGGNX — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 7, 2025





🚨 BREAKING: Meat Packing Companies are about to FAFO as President Trump orders DOJ INVESTIGATION into “collusion” and “price manipulation” driving up costs



“I have asked the DOJ to immediately begin an investigation into the Meat Packing Companies who are driving up the price… pic.twitter.com/VxUoKcLn2D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2025

A physician posted historical comparisons for beef prices and confirmed that the price is been increasing.

Historical price for ground beef (graph 1) and inflation adjusted prices (graph 2)



It’s pretty clear beef is getting more expensive although not as high as during world war 2 rationing



More importantly, our cattle ranchers are becoming an endangered species



Federal policies… pic.twitter.com/6S0EVc5KXK — Dr Shawn Baker 🥩 (@SBakerMD) October 17, 2025

🚨 Trump is sending the DOJ after the Big Ag meat packers who are price fixing our nation’s food supply.



One of the boldest actions ever taken to lower food prices for Americans. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/qG19c4LJEf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 7, 2025





Attorney General Pam Bondi said the investigation is already underway, she posted on X.

Our investigation is underway! My Antitrust Division led by @AAGSlater has taken the lead in partnership with our friend @SecRollins at @USDA. https://t.co/KP0zlO9RQg — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 7, 2025

Let’s get to work! 🐂🇺🇸 https://t.co/Me0F9Nc0JN — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 7, 2025

Thank you for your attention to this matter! pic.twitter.com/WmEZVK0dS6 — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) November 7, 2025

