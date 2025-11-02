Washington DC Mayor Bowser Enacts Juvenile Curfew in After Youth Brawls Go Viral

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has enacted a juvenile curfew from Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 in certain high-risk areas after videos on social media showed large groups of youths brawling in the nation's Capital city.

Bowser issued an order creating Special Juvenile Curfew Zones in which persons under the age of 18 in any public place or on the premises of any establishment must leave the area unless engaged in certain exempted activities.

The order activates a citywide curfew that began at 11:00 p.m. on November 1, 2025, lasting until 6:00 a.m., and every night through Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. All persons under the age of 18 cannot remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment within the District of Columbia, unless involved in certain exempted activities.

We are declaring a limited juvenile curfew in Washington, DC.



Effective immediately, all juveniles under the age of 18 are subject to a curfew from 11PM until 6AM, which will extend through 11/5.



This is in response to several weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior which… — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) November 1, 2025

These Special Juvenile Curfew Zones will be effective from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, to Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Pursuant to Mayor's Order 2025-115, Special Juvenile Curfew Zones will go into effect this evening around the following locations:

▶️U Street Corridor

▶️Banneker Recreation Center

▶️Navy Yard

▶️Union Station

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 1, 2025





Mayor's Order 2025-115 Declaration of a Public Emergency and Limited Juvenile Curfew 11-1 by scott.mcclallen





Washington D.C. law bans juveniles under the age of 17 from being alone inside city limits on weekdays and midnight on the weekends, except in July and August.

The curfew bill expired on Oct. 5, and since then, D.C. saw an increase in crime and vandalism, according to Bowser's order.

On Oct. 13, more than 100 youth harassed people from Navy Yard to Union Station and Shady Grove. They vandalized a movie theater, assaulted an employee, and stole $200 in merchandise - all in less than 10 minutes.

On Oct. 19, a group of 100 youth fought in multiple parts of D.C.

Another brawl broke out on Halloween, video shows.

🚨 This is TONIGHT in Washington, DC’s Navy Yard



“Youths” have TAKEN OVER the streets. National Guard are practically POWERLESS, as they’re not armed with crowd control munitions and can’t make arrests



THAT MUST CHANGE! TAKE BACK DC! pic.twitter.com/KNB8VT5fO0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 1, 2025





Washington DC slaps curfew on under-18s after wave of juvenile chaos | James Gordon, Daily Mail



The mayor of Washington, DC has declared a curfew to run over four nights for under-18s effective immediately in response to a wave of youth-related disturbances and violence that… pic.twitter.com/v7QSvSI7Cy — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) November 2, 2025

Much of the violent assault and carjackings in DC are done by youth that stopped attending school permanently during COVID lockdowns.



Chronic truancy in DC is 40%.



We decimated a generation by protecting them from a disease which did not threaten them.https://t.co/7KzZjX3mCl https://t.co/FCPABZczk0 — Adam Rossi (@rossiadam) November 2, 2025

CHAOS IN DC: Youth Mob Attacks National Guard.



Kids are out there brawling with soldiers — lock them up before this turns into the new normal.



SMH - where are the parents? pic.twitter.com/gYOygZwqTq — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) November 1, 2025

Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith has announced the establishment of four Special Juvenile Curfew Zones.

Mayor’s Order 2025-115 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Special Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area that she determines to be at high risk for disorderly conduct by youths.

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Special Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north: Interstate 695 To the east: 8th Street, SE

To the south: Anacostia River

To the west: South Capitol Street, SE The perimeter of the U Street Corridor Special Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north: V Street and Vermont Avenue, NW To the east: Florida Avenue and 9th Street, NW To the south: T Street, NW

