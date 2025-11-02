President Trump Gets the Importance of AI
VIP
Antifa Is Not a 'Dissenting Voice'
Elon Musk Calls on Britain to 'Turn the Tide' of Illegal Immigration
Canadian Prime Minister Apologizes for Anti-Tariff Reagan Ad, Trade Talks Are Still Frozen
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 292: What the New Testament Says About Weakness
Fetterman Slams Democrats Over Schumer's Shutdown
'New Sheriff in Town': USDA Secretary Rollins To Reform SNAP Program
Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine
Obama Stumps for Spanberger Ahead of Tuesday Election
American Revival: Is It Possible for Christians to Be Simultaneously Revived and Divided?
Intricate Ears and God
The Truth About Christian Zionism
Trump Threatens to Send Troops, Slash Aid to Nigeria If Government Won't Stop...
Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination
Tipsheet

Washington DC Mayor Bowser Enacts Juvenile Curfew in After Youth Brawls Go Viral

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 02, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has enacted a juvenile curfew from Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 in certain high-risk areas after videos on social media showed large groups of youths brawling in the nation's Capital city. 

Advertisement

Bowser issued an order creating Special Juvenile Curfew Zones in which persons under the age of 18 in any public place or on the premises of any establishment must leave the area unless engaged in certain exempted activities.

The order activates a citywide curfew that began at 11:00 p.m. on November 1, 2025, lasting until 6:00 a.m., and every night through Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. All persons under the age of 18 cannot remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment within the District of Columbia, unless involved in certain exempted activities.

These Special Juvenile Curfew Zones will be effective from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, to Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. 

Pursuant to Mayor's Order 2025-115, Special Juvenile Curfew Zones will go into effect this evening around the following locations:
▶️U Street Corridor
▶️Banneker Recreation Center
▶️Navy Yard
▶️Union Station


 Mayor's Order 2025-115 Declaration of a Public Emergency and Limited Juvenile Curfew 11-1  by  scott.mcclallen 

Recommended

'New Sheriff in Town': USDA Secretary Rollins To Reform SNAP Program Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME RIOTS WASHINGTON


Washington D.C. law bans juveniles under the age of 17 from being alone inside city limits on weekdays and midnight on the weekends, except in July and August. 

The curfew bill expired on Oct. 5, and since then, D.C. saw an increase in crime and vandalism, according to Bowser's order. 

On Oct. 13, more than 100 youth harassed people from Navy Yard to Union Station and Shady Grove. They vandalized a movie theater, assaulted an employee, and stole $200 in merchandise - all in less than 10 minutes. 

On Oct. 19, a group of 100 youth fought in multiple parts of D.C. 

Another brawl broke out on Halloween, video shows. 


Advertisement

Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith has announced the establishment of four Special Juvenile Curfew Zones. 

Mayor’s Order 2025-115 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Special Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area that she determines to be at high risk for disorderly conduct by youths. 

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Special Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows: 

  • To the north: Interstate 695 To the east: 8th Street, SE 
  • To the south: Anacostia River 
  • To the west: South Capitol Street, SE The perimeter of the U Street Corridor Special Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows: 
  • To the north: V Street and Vermont Avenue, NW To the east: Florida Avenue and 9th Street, NW To the south: T Street, NW

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'New Sheriff in Town': USDA Secretary Rollins To Reform SNAP Program Scott McClallen
Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination Scott McClallen
Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine Scott McClallen
Fetterman Slams Democrats Over Schumer's Shutdown Scott McClallen
The Truth About Christian Zionism Michael Brown
Elon Musk Calls on Britain to 'Turn the Tide' of Illegal Immigration Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

'New Sheriff in Town': USDA Secretary Rollins To Reform SNAP Program Scott McClallen
Advertisement