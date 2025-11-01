Trump Did It Again With This Year's Halloween Trick-or-Treaters
Tipsheet

Trump Seeks Investigation into Killing of Christians in Nigeria

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 01, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

President Donald Trump has asked Congress to investigate the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria. 

He said that thousands are being killed there and that Christianity faces an “existential threat’ in Nigeria because of religious persecution. 

Advertisement

“Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!



Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Director of National Intelligence, welcomed the news. 

Related:

CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the killings were tragic. 

Rapper Nicki Minaj thanks Trump for highlighting the religious persecution. She posted on social media her gratefulness for the freedom of religion embedded in the First Amendment. 

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, claimed that Nigeria is the most dangerous place worldwide for Christians. 

