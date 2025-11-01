Trump Seeks Investigation into Killing of Christians in Nigeria

President Donald Trump has asked Congress to investigate the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria.

He said that thousands are being killed there and that Christianity faces an “existential threat’ in Nigeria because of religious persecution.

“Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!





"The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!" - PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/jvWcJmUPJ7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Director of National Intelligence, welcomed the news.

Thank you, @POTUS, for taking action and bringing attention to this mass slaughter and violence being carried out against innocent Nigerians simply because they are Christian. These murderers are driven by the same radical Islamist ideology that fuels Jihadi terrorists who… https://t.co/BdcNqMhVBm — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) November 1, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the killings were tragic.

The ongoing slaughter of thousands of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamists and Fulani ethnic militias is both tragic and unacceptable. As @POTUS said, the United States stands ready, willing, and able to act. https://t.co/BnzfeAnTp7 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 31, 2025

Rapper Nicki Minaj thanks Trump for highlighting the religious persecution. She posted on social media her gratefulness for the freedom of religion embedded in the First Amendment.

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, claimed that Nigeria is the most dangerous place worldwide for Christians.

Nigeria is the most dangerous place in the world for Christians.



➡️ 5 Million Displaced

➡️ 9,100 Churches Destroyed

➡️ 850+ Christian Hostages

➡️ 600 Clergy Attacked pic.twitter.com/AxS7lMvxrq — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 27, 2025

Thank you @NICKIMINAJ, @realDonaldTrump, @RepNancyMace, @billmaher & (importantly) @RepRileyMoore for speaking out about Christian persecution in Nigeria.



This is so important, and each of you have chosen to use your platform to highlight and make a difference in this tragedy.… https://t.co/kbY9MhLqZj — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 1, 2025

