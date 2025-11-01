Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack...
Tipsheet

Lawmaker: Federal Government Can't Use Contingency Funds to Pay SNAP

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 01, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

The federal government can’t use emergency food stamp money to pay benefits to about 42 million people through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Congressman John Rose told CNN. 

The Republican from Tennessee said that the roughly $5 billion of money can’t legally cover SNAP benefits during the Schumer Shutdown. The U.S. Department of Agriculture needs $8 billion to pay out SNAP benefits, the lawmaker told Jake Tapper. 

On Friday, a judge ruled that President Trump’s administration must use emergency money to pay SNAP benefits. 

Lawmakers shut down the government on Oct. 1 over differing funding priorities. 

Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have voted at least 13 times against reopening the government. Lawmakers need 60 votes to reopen the government but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, won't support the idea. 

Food stamp benefits will be delayed as the administration will seek clarity from the court, Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama
Related:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN USDA

"I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT. Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible. It is already delayed enough due to the Democrats keeping the Government closed through the monthly payment date and, even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed while States get the money out. If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay. The Democrats should quit this charade where they hurt people for their own political reasons, and immediately REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT."


The federal government provides many social safety net programs, including SNAP, the Women, Infants, and Children program, the Family Independence Program, and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. 

SNAP benefits are disbursed through a card with a magnetic stripe. The federal government transfers benefits to states, which transfer it to needy residents. SNAP benefits can buy fruits and vegetables; meat, poultry, and fish; dairy products;breads and cereals, and more. 

USDA Secretary Brooke Rolllins said that SNAP's shutdown is a failure of the federal government. 

The SNAP program needs to be reformed, she added. 

Criminals have been stealing benefits from the SNAP program for years, according to a dashboard from the federal government. 

Across 53 states, the federal government replaced $322 million benefits reported stolen from fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

