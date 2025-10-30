Are Americans Better or Worse Off Since January?
The Musuem Heist You Didn’t Hear About—Until Now
Letitia James Might've Found a Way to Avoid Being Convicted of Mortgage Fraud
VIP
Why Women Fight
From Mamdani to Minneapolis: The DSA’s Socialist Takeover Marches On
Automakers Want to Control What You Hear in Your Car. Don't Let Them.
VIP
Wall Street Journal's Misrepresentation of Stand Your Ground Laws Great for Prosecutors
Enemies of the People
VIP
California's One Time Wealth Tax
Kamala Harris Reveals that Biden Never Wanted to Debate Trump in 2024
JD Vance Tells Republicans to Stop Fearing Federal Power at TPUSA Event
These Senate Republicans Just Sided With Democrats to Block Trump’s Global Tariffs
The WaPo Editorial Board Says Its Time to End the Schumer Shutdown
US Sen. Ted Cruz Calls for Impeachment of Federal Judge Who Ordered Artic...
Tipsheet

Let Illegal Immigrants Trick-or-Treat, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tells Feds

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 30, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Black

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked federal immigration officials for a cease-fire during Halloween weekend so illegal immigrants can celebrate. 

The Oct. 29 letter obtained by Politico asks the federal government to stop deporting illegal immigrants so they can trick-or-treat. 

Advertisement

"I am respectfully requesting you suspend enforcement operations from Friday, October 31, to Sunday, November 2, in and around homes, schools, hospitals, parks, houses of worship, and other community gatherings where Halloween celebrations are taking place."

 Il Pritzker to Noem  by  scott.mcclallen 


The letter is addressed to Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Acting Director Todd M. Lyons in Chicago, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. 

Noem rejected the offer, she said in CSPAN. 


Pritzker is apparently upset that President Trump's administration is enforcing immigration laws. 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has refused to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Chicago is a sanctuary city, meaning that it won’t partner with immigration officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

Recommended

Letitia James Might've Found a Way to Avoid Being Convicted of Mortgage Fraud Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CHICAGO DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER SANCTUARY CITIES

Even during the second-longest shutdown of the federal government since 1981, immigration officials are still raiding dangerous criminals in major cities, Noem posted on X. 

Pritzker claims that the people being deported aren't violent criminals.

President Donald Trump's administration has prioritized deporting illegal immigrants. 

More than 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported to chosen to self-deport within the first 250 days of Trump's latest presidency, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 

Advertisement

In October, the federal government arrested an illegal alien who allegedly placed a $10,000 bounty on a federal agent. 

Six people were charged by a grand jury for attempting to block a federal immigrations official, video shows. 

Charged with conspiracy to impede a U.S. law enforcement officer and individual counts of impeding a U.S. law enforcement officer are Michael Rabbitt, 62, of Chicago; Katherine Marie Abughazaleh, 26, of Chicago; Andre Martin, 27, of Providence, R.I.; Catherine Sharp, 29, of Chicago; Brian Straw, 38, of Oak Park, Ill.; and Joselyn Walsh, 31, of Chicago.


Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Letitia James Might've Found a Way to Avoid Being Convicted of Mortgage Fraud Jeff Charles
Don’t Go Talking Smack About Our Girl Susan Collins Kurt Schlichter
Kamala Harris Reveals that Biden Never Wanted to Debate Trump in 2024 Dmitri Bolt
Former Met Police Detective: Superiors Ordered Me to Drop Grooming Gang Probe or Lose My Children Amy Curtis
Are Americans Better or Worse Off Since January? Victor Davis Hanson
Johnson, Thune Shatter Schumer's Coalition: Dems Cracking? Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Letitia James Might've Found a Way to Avoid Being Convicted of Mortgage Fraud Jeff Charles
Advertisement