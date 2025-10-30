Let Illegal Immigrants Trick-or-Treat, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tells Feds

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked federal immigration officials for a cease-fire during Halloween weekend so illegal immigrants can celebrate.

The Oct. 29 letter obtained by Politico asks the federal government to stop deporting illegal immigrants so they can trick-or-treat.

"I am respectfully requesting you suspend enforcement operations from Friday, October 31, to Sunday, November 2, in and around homes, schools, hospitals, parks, houses of worship, and other community gatherings where Halloween celebrations are taking place."

Il Pritzker to Noem by scott.mcclallen





The letter is addressed to Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Acting Director Todd M. Lyons in Chicago, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott.

Noem rejected the offer, she said in CSPAN.

.@KristiNoem on Gov. Pritzker asking for “Operation Midway Blitz” To be paused for the Halloween weekend:



“No, we are absolutely not willing to put on pause any work that we will do to keep communities safe. The fact that Governor Pritzker is asking for that is shameful.” pic.twitter.com/IBw8uFXW9l — CSPAN (@cspan) October 30, 2025





Pritzker is apparently upset that President Trump's administration is enforcing immigration laws.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has refused to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Chicago is a sanctuary city, meaning that it won’t partner with immigration officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

Even during the second-longest shutdown of the federal government since 1981, immigration officials are still raiding dangerous criminals in major cities, Noem posted on X.

While Democrats in Washington are playing politics with the lives of the American people, our officers and agents are PROTECTING the American people.



I was proud to stand with law enforcement and highlight the dangerous criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minneapolis—vicious… pic.twitter.com/oALgYsSfLD — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 29, 2025

Pritzker claims that the people being deported aren't violent criminals.

🚨 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker's resignation is being demanded after he harbored two illegal aliens who KILLED 2 AMERICANS in the state of Illinois.



Pritzker has a lot of blood on his hands.



He doesn't care. A national disgrace and derelict in his duty.pic.twitter.com/2q5oMz8GeW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration has prioritized deporting illegal immigrants.

More than 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported to chosen to self-deport within the first 250 days of Trump's latest presidency, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In October, the federal government arrested an illegal alien who allegedly placed a $10,000 bounty on a federal agent.

Six people were charged by a grand jury for attempting to block a federal immigrations official, video shows.

Charged with conspiracy to impede a U.S. law enforcement officer and individual counts of impeding a U.S. law enforcement officer are Michael Rabbitt, 62, of Chicago; Katherine Marie Abughazaleh, 26, of Chicago; Andre Martin, 27, of Providence, R.I.; Catherine Sharp, 29, of Chicago; Brian Straw, 38, of Oak Park, Ill.; and Joselyn Walsh, 31, of Chicago.

