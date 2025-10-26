These Are the People Democrats Want to Tax You to Pay for
41 Million Might Miss Food Benefits in November if Schumer Shutdown Continues

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 26, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

Starting Nov. 1, about 41 million people might not get their food benefits. Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have voted 12 times not to reopen the federal government since Oct. 1. 

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is funded mostly by the federal government, but it's administered by states. A notice on the United States Department of Agriculture website says that "there will be no benefits issued Nov. 1."

⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WgSxrR4BAz

States receive money from the federal government and then transfer the money through electronic benefits transfer cards. The shutdown is now the second-longest since 1981.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the first permanent food stamps program in 1964. 

However, the first food stamp program started in 1939 during the Great Depression, according to the USDA. 

The SNAP issuance schedule varies by state. Some states prioritize benefits based on alphabetical order of the last name, while other states prioritize sending benefits by case number. The schedule for every state and territory is embedded below. 

 Monthly Issuance Schedule All States  by  scott.mcclallen 


🚨 @WhipKClark, the number two House Democrat, on the Democrat Shutdown: "Of course there will be families that are going to suffer... but it is one of the few leverage times we have."

These people are SICK! pic.twitter.com/7MRHsmGMGx

Democratic lawmakers blame Republicans for the shutdown.

President Donald Trump told media that he opposes spending $1.5 trillion to give illegal aliens health care.

Thousands of air traffic controllers are also working without pay, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. 

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, told Fox News that Republicans need four or five more Senate Democrats to cross over to reopen the federal government.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

