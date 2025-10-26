41 Million Might Miss Food Benefits in November if Schumer Shutdown Continues

Starting Nov. 1, about 41 million people might not get their food benefits. Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have voted 12 times not to reopen the federal government since Oct. 1.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is funded mostly by the federal government, but it's administered by states. A notice on the United States Department of Agriculture website says that "there will be no benefits issued Nov. 1."

States receive money from the federal government and then transfer the money through electronic benefits transfer cards. The shutdown is now the second-longest since 1981.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the first permanent food stamps program in 1964.

However, the first food stamp program started in 1939 during the Great Depression, according to the USDA.

The SNAP issuance schedule varies by state. Some states prioritize benefits based on alphabetical order of the last name, while other states prioritize sending benefits by case number. The schedule for every state and territory is embedded below.

Monthly Issuance Schedule All States by scott.mcclallen





🚨 @WhipKClark, the number two House Democrat, on the Democrat Shutdown: "Of course there will be families that are going to suffer... but it is one of the few leverage times we have."



Democratic lawmakers blame Republicans for the shutdown.

It’s day 26 of the government shutdown.



President Donald Trump told media that he opposes spending $1.5 trillion to give illegal aliens health care.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump tells Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to SHOVE IT - he will never give illegal aliens $1.5 trillion to reopen the government because it will HURT Americans.



"I just can't do it!"



Thousands of air traffic controllers are also working without pay, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

On Tuesday, 13,000 air traffic controllers will get a $0 paycheck because Democrats are holding the government hostage.



I don’t want our controllers going to a FOOD BANK! The fact that they are having to think about how to put food on the table is UNACCEPTABLE.



U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, told Fox News that Republicans need four or five more Senate Democrats to cross over to reopen the federal government.

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Tim Burchett just went SCORCHED EARTH on Chuck Schumer and Democrats over the federal shutdown



"They want America to SUFFER and they have STILL drawn their paychecks every dadgum day!"



