Tipsheet

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Asks Reporter if the Word Illegal Alien is 'Sci-Fi' Term

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 25, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson melted down after a reporter asked a question that used the term “illegal alien.” 

Johnson said:  “We don’t have illegals. Aliens — I don’t know if that’s from some sort of sci-fi message you wish you’d had. The legal term for my people was slaves — you want me to use that term too? Let’s get the language right.  We’re talking about undocumented individuals who are human beings. The last thing I’m going to do is accept racist, nasty language to describe them.”

Chicago is a sanctuary city, meaning that it won’t partner with immigration officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

Townhall’s Guy Benson reacted: 

LOL: The White House Did Not Include *This* on Their Website. It's Classic Trump. Matt Vespa
In an interview with Fox News, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker refused to admit that Chicago has a problem with violent crime. 

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagovich, a Democrat, slammed violence in Chicago. 

Blagovich was convicted of fraud for trying to fill the seat of Barack Obama, but was pardoned by President Trump. 

Trump has sent troops to reduce violent crime in Chicago, as well as Washington D.C. and Portland. 

This month, federal agents arrested an illegal immigrant who placed a $10,000 bounty on the head of a federal agent, Townhall reported

