Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Asks Reporter if the Word Illegal Alien is 'Sci-Fi' Term

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson melted down after a reporter asked a question that used the term “illegal alien.”

Johnson said: “We don’t have illegals. Aliens — I don’t know if that’s from some sort of sci-fi message you wish you’d had. The legal term for my people was slaves — you want me to use that term too? Let’s get the language right. We’re talking about undocumented individuals who are human beings. The last thing I’m going to do is accept racist, nasty language to describe them.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: “We don’t have illegal aliens. I don’t know if that’s from some sort of Sci-Fi message…”



“That’s the legal term.”



“We’ll listen, the legal term for my people were slaves. Do you want me to use that term too?”



Lmfao what. pic.twitter.com/DptEeE1gPp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 25, 2025

Chicago is a sanctuary city, meaning that it won’t partner with immigration officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

Chicago has at least 200,000 illegal aliens.



The legal term is illegals alien not undocumented, Mayor Johnson should now that as he’s the Mayor of the 3rd largest city in the nation & is arguing with a reporter about it.



Of course he brings up slavery, it wouldn’t be a press… pic.twitter.com/64KcKwJgxJ — Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) October 25, 2025

Townhall’s Guy Benson reacted:

In an interview with Fox News, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker refused to admit that Chicago has a problem with violent crime.

Baier: "Why does Chicago have the highest murder rate of all the big cities?"



Pritzker: "We're not in the top 30."



Baier: *shows him a map showing Chicago is number one*



Pritzker: "Look, you can pull statistics up but our murder rate has been cut in half." pic.twitter.com/1Sg2JbyeIR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 23, 2025

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagovich, a Democrat, slammed violence in Chicago.

4000 people have been murdered in Chicago since JB Pritzker became Governor. 95% are black & Latino. Still, he obstructs efforts by law enforcement to fight crime & save lives, calling agents thugs & calling ICE the gestapo. — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) October 24, 2025

Blagovich was convicted of fraud for trying to fill the seat of Barack Obama, but was pardoned by President Trump.

Trump has sent troops to reduce violent crime in Chicago, as well as Washington D.C. and Portland.

This month, federal agents arrested an illegal immigrant who placed a $10,000 bounty on the head of a federal agent, Townhall reported.

Eduardo Aguilar, the illegal alien who offered $10,000 bounties on TikTok for the murder of our brave ICE agents, has been ARRESTED in Dallas, TX.



We are thankful this criminal who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/epYc3VaFS1 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 17, 2025

