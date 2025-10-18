Feds Nab Illegal Alien Who Placed $10,000 Bounty on ICE Agent

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the October 14, 2025, arrest of Eduardo Aguilar, an illegal alien from Mexico residing in Dallas, Texas, after he posted on TikTok in Spanish soliciting the murder of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Aguilar’s post from October 9, 2025, called for “10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis],” and offered “10K for each ICE agent.”

TikTok post placing bounty on ICE agents





At the time of his arrest, Aguilar had a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle, according to DHS. It is a felony for aliens to possess firearms in the U.S.





Aguilar is charged with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat.

Eduardo Aguilar, the illegal alien who offered $10,000 bounties on TikTok for the murder of our brave ICE agents, has been ARRESTED in Dallas, TX.



We are thankful this criminal who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/epYc3VaFS1 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 17, 2025

DHS welcomed the arrest.

"Thanks to the quick work of law enforcement, this illegal alien who was offering $10,000 cash bounties for the murder of ICE law enforcement is in custody and facing federal charges. We are thankful this illegal alien who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement officers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

Aguilar entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 as an unaccompanied minor. On February 8, 2019, an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal. His criminal history in the U.S. includes charges for violating liquor laws.

ICE and the Federal Protective Service supported the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Dallas during the investigation of this case alongside the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Garland Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives – Dallas Field Division.

President Trump's administration is focused on deporting illegal immigrants. He's sent troops to Chicago, Washington D.C., and Portland to reduce violent crime.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker claims that there is no emergency in Chicago. The largest city in Illinois is a sanctuary city, meaning that it doesn't obey federal immigration law.

Donald Trump will keep trying to invade Illinois with troops — and we will keep defending the sovereignty of our state.



Militarizing our communities against their will is not only un-American but also leads us down a dangerous path for our democracy.



What will come next? https://t.co/EnsRvmzmJC — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 17, 2025

FAFO.



If you threaten or lay hands on our law enforcement officers we will hunt you down and you will find out, really quick.



We’ll see you cowards soon. pic.twitter.com/KmxCp2IEKc — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 17, 2025

