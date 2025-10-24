Kentucky Waste Industry Mogul Promises to 'Take Out the Trash' in Washington DC

Republican businessman Nate Morris, 45, is running to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-KY, who is retiring after serving in Congress for 41 years.

Voters in Kentucky will elect one member to the U.S. Senate in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

The primary is May 19, 2026, followed by the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

Other candidates are running for the seat: Andy Barr, U.S. representative from Kentucky; Daniel Cameron, former Kentucky Attorney General from 2019 to 2024; Michael Faris, a U.S. Air Force veteran and helicopter maintenance business owner; and Amy McGrath, a fighter pilot.

On February 20, 2025, incumbent Mitch McConnell, who first took office in 1985, announced that he would not seek re-election in 2026.

Morris is known for founding Rubicon, one of America’s largest waste and recycling companies operating in 50 states and 20 countries.

Morris served as CEO for over 12 years. Morris is Chairman and CEO of Morris Industries, a private conglomerate headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Morris, a self-described "Trump-America First" politician, promised to "take out the trash" in a campaign ad.

Morris criticized McConnell for previously supporting amnesty for millions of illegals, helping appoint rhino judges who oppose gun control, sending billions of dollars to support Ukraine and other foreign wars.

Morris, a ninth-generation Kentuckian, was born to to single mom on food stamps and grew up in a union household.

Kentucky residents elected Democrat Andy Beshear as governor but have frequently elected Republicans into Congress.

In a July 7 post on X, Morris garnered the endorsement of the late Charlie Kirk.

Nate’s life story is strikingly similar to @jdvance. Kentucky deserves a powerful working class fighter to turn the page on the McConnell Mafia! https://t.co/RVtg3GMMXL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 7, 2025

Morris is running as a businessman and the opposite of a career politician.

The latest paid digital ad from Kentucky Senate hopeful Nate Morris - which started running on YouTube yesterday - features clips of the late Charlie Kirk endorsing Morris.



"Nate Morris - we're behind you." pic.twitter.com/0fAOKvst9f — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) October 25, 2025

The business owner has promised to protect Kentucky jobs and fight for them in Washington.

Because unlike the career politicians and bureaucrats, my father actually understands how to make smart deals and get things done. That's why we've seen a historic number of peace deals under his leadership! https://t.co/hoB20Bm5ld — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2025





Democrats want illegal immigration so they can change the demographics of our country and steal elections.



RINOs like illegals because they want to get cheap labor and undercut the wages of American citizens.



I'm running to deport every illegal and protect wages for Americans. pic.twitter.com/7jhYQI92tA — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) October 24, 2025

