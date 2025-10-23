ICE Arrests Two Illegal Alien Fugitives Wanted for Murder of Texas Woman

Federal immigration authorities arrested two illegal aliens this month who are charged with murdering a woman from Austin, Texas, on Oct. 6.

One of these illegal aliens who allegedly shot a 43-year-old woman to death entered the U.S. through the Biden Administration's CBP One app.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aided in the arrest of two criminal illegal aliens charged in the murder of 43-year-old Mary Gonzales in Austin, Texas. Jesus Llamas-Yanez and Javier Roman Hernandez, both criminal illegal aliens from Mexico, were arrested by ICE on October 8, 2025.

City of Austin Police responded to reports of a dead woman who was shot to death and thrown in a field, the city reported. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene at 7:53 a.m.

Jesus Llamas-Yanez was previously convicted of felony assault and driving under the influence.









Javier Roman Hernandez entered the U.S. using the CBP One app.





“These alleged cold-blooded murderers should have never been in our country in the first place and Mary Gonzales should still be alive,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “One of these criminals came into our country using Biden’s disastrous CBP One app. Open border policies have deadly consequences. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, these accused murderers will never be free on American streets to commit heinous crimes again.”

Roman Hernandez entered the United States on foot at the Hidalgo, Texas, Point of Entry during the Biden Administration on July 23, 2023, using the disastrous CBP One app.

Llamas-Yanez illegally entered the United States at or near an unknown location, on or about an unknown date.

President Donald Trump's administration has prioritized deporting illegal immigrants.

More than 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported to chosen to self-deport within the first 250 days of Trump's latest presidency, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

LOCKED UP: Yesterday, our @ICEgov heroes arrested more criminal illegal alien gang members, murderers, and pedophiles.



🧵Take a look at some of the criminals sanctuary politicians are protecting👇 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 23, 2025





BOSTON — ICE and federal law enforcement partners apprehended more than 1,400 illegal aliens last month in Massachusetts during Operation Patriot 2.0 — targeting transnational organized crime, gangs and egregious criminal aliens throughout Massachusetts.



We’re grateful for our… pic.twitter.com/hB0ilQAcBg — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 20, 2025

This month, immigration officials arrested an Italian illegal immigrant who stole millions of dollars from food programs meant for poor people, Townhall reported.

PORTLAND — Italian illegal alien Giovanni Spirea belonged to a criminal group that used skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits.



Now, he’s been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison and pay over $61K in restitution for conspiracy to defraud the United States.



“By… pic.twitter.com/JuCeOlpEQw — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 21, 2025

