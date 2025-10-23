Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the...
Tipsheet

ICE Arrests Two Illegal Alien Fugitives Wanted for Murder of Texas Woman

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 23, 2025 5:54 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Federal immigration authorities arrested two illegal aliens this month who are charged with murdering a woman from Austin, Texas, on Oct. 6.

One of these illegal aliens who allegedly shot a 43-year-old woman to death entered the U.S. through the Biden Administration's CBP One app.

Advertisement

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aided in the arrest of two criminal illegal aliens charged in the murder of 43-year-old Mary Gonzales in Austin, Texas. Jesus Llamas-Yanez and Javier Roman Hernandez, both criminal illegal aliens from Mexico, were arrested by ICE on October 8, 2025.

City of Austin Police responded to reports of a dead woman who was shot to death and thrown in a field, the city reported. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene at 7:53 a.m. 

Jesus Llamas-Yanez was previously convicted of felony assault and driving under the influence.



Javier Roman Hernandez entered the U.S. using the CBP One app.


“These alleged cold-blooded murderers should have never been in our country in the first place and Mary Gonzales should still be alive,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “One of these criminals came into our country using Biden’s disastrous CBP One app. Open border policies have deadly consequences. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, these accused murderers will never be free on American streets to commit heinous crimes again.” 

Chuck Schumer Is About to Be Taken Behind the Barn Over This Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Roman Hernandez entered the United States on foot at the Hidalgo, Texas, Point of Entry during the Biden Administration on July 23, 2023, using the disastrous CBP One app.

Llamas-Yanez illegally entered the United States at or near an unknown location, on or about an unknown date.

President Donald Trump's administration has prioritized deporting illegal immigrants. 

More than 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported to chosen to self-deport within the first 250 days of Trump's latest presidency, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 


Advertisement

This month, immigration officials arrested an Italian illegal immigrant who stole millions of dollars from food programs meant for poor people, Townhall reported.  

