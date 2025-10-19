Sacre Bleu! Thieves Swipe Napoleonic Jewels From the Louvre In Less Than Four...
Trump Says He Will Use 'Schumer Shutdown' To Permanently Cut Programs

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 19, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

On Fox News this morning, President Donald Trump ripped Democrat lawmakers who have kept the government shutdown for 19 days. He said that they have “Trump Derangement Syndrome." 

“We have a deal. We just want an extension. And the reason we want an extension is because you can’t make a deal with these people. They’re lunatics. They’re gone crazy. They’re crazed people. Trump derangement syndrome. There really is that disease. At first, I found it to be amusing. Now, I find there really is - they want $1.5 trillion for health care for illegal aliens. If we do that, it will jeopardize the health care of the citizens of our country. So we’re not going to do that.”

On Fox News this morning, President Donald Trump ripped Democrat lawmakers who have kept the government shutdown for 19 days. He said that they have "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Trump said that Democratic lawmakers who shut down the federal government apparently forgot that he could cut programs during the shutdown.

"They're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Trump said in an Fox interview.  "They made one mistake. They didn't realize that [the Schumer Shutdown] gives me the right to cut programs... giveaways, welfare programs, etc., and we're doing that. We're cutting them permanently."

Trump’s administration said it will pause $11 billion in projects, Townhall reported

This is the third-longest government shutdown since 1981. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, has refused to reopen the government at least 10 times since Oct. 1. 

Instead of ending the shutdown so that federal employees can get paid and the 42 million people who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat can expect those benefits to arrive next month, Democratic lawmakers broke a crown and grandstanded during a government shutdown that they could stop. 

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, called on Democratic lawmakers to reopen the government. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

