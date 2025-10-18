Vought Pauses $11B in Projects During Schumer's Shutdown

'Schumer’s Shutdown' might cost $11 billion in projects, Russ Vought, the director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, posted on X.

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 and has stretched nearly three weeks so far. Some of the projects are in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore.



The Democrat shutdown has drained the Army Corps of Engineers' ability to manage billions of dollars in projects. The Corps will be immediately pausing over $11 billion in lower-priority projects & considering them for cancellation, including projects in New York, San Francisco,… — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 17, 2025

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes complex projects, including energy, security, and disaster

The projects rely on federal funding that has run dry since the federal government shut down, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works told Townhall in an email.

"Because of the lapse in appropriations that provide for oversight of Army Corps projects, we believe that our office and the Corps may be unable to provide adequate oversight of all the projects currently in the portfolio, which includes projects essential to life and safety. To enable continued oversight of the most critical projects throughout the nation, we will pause and review other projects to see if we can deliver them more efficiently."

The agency didn't name which projects would be paused.

"Once the lapse and review are over, the Administration may consider taking further actions allowable under the law that limit, cancel, or reprioritize resources in a manner that is consistent with these reviews and with the Administration’s stated priorities."

The U.S. Senate has voted 11 times on whether to reopen the government, which requires 60 votes. Republicans in the Senate have 53 lawmakers, and Democrats have voted down the proposal every time so far.

Today, Democrats will attend the "No Kings" rally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on X.

I encourage Americans everywhere, Americans who love this country, who care about our democracy to march peacefully.



And the No Kings rally says that in a very strong way, where millions of Americans will come together to say just that—that we don't want kings in America.



And I… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 16, 2025

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson fired back on social media. Democrats have refused to reopen the federal government unless Republicans give illegal immigrants free health care.

Chuck Schumer has been in Congress for 44 years - but his power is now in jeopardy because the Marxists are planning to take his seat.



In his desperation, he’s selfishly chosen to “show a fight” by: 1) shutting down the entire federal government; 2) demanding $1.5 trillion in… https://t.co/OhfXMnJjPv — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 18, 2025

Early videos of the protest show mostly people over the age of 50.

🚨 JUST IN: “No Kings” in Florida…



…do we see it?



Old, white and retired.



Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/gq14bYvD3c — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 18, 2025













Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

