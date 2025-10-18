The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Tipsheet

Vought Pauses $11B in Projects During Schumer's Shutdown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 18, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

'Schumer’s Shutdown' might cost $11 billion in projects, Russ Vought, the director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, posted on X.

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 and has stretched nearly three weeks so far. Some of the projects are in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes complex projects, including energy, security, and disaster

The projects rely on federal funding that has run dry since the federal government shut down, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works told Townhall in an email.

"Because of the lapse in appropriations that provide for oversight of Army Corps projects, we believe that our office and the Corps may be unable to provide adequate oversight of all the projects currently in the portfolio, which includes projects essential to life and safety.  To enable continued oversight of the most critical projects throughout the nation, we will pause and review other projects to see if we can deliver them more efficiently."

The agency didn't name which projects would be paused. 

"Once the lapse and review are over, the Administration may consider taking further actions allowable under the law that limit, cancel, or reprioritize resources in a manner that is consistent with these reviews and with the Administration’s stated priorities."

The U.S. Senate has voted 11 times on whether to reopen the government, which requires 60 votes. Republicans in the Senate have 53 lawmakers, and Democrats have voted down the proposal every time so far. 

Today, Democrats will attend the "No Kings" rally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on X. 

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson fired back on social media. Democrats have refused to reopen the federal government unless Republicans give illegal immigrants free health care. 

Early videos of the protest show mostly people over the age of 50. 




 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

