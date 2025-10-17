Trump Drops an F-Bomb on Maduro
Tipsheet

Kristie Noem's Airport Video Triggers Michigan Lawmaker

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 17, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

A video blaming the 'Schumer Shutdown' on Democrats triggered a liberal lawmaker in Michigan so much that he demanded that the federal government remove a video playing in the Detroit Metro Airport. 

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging her to remove a video playing at the Detroit Metro Airport. 

“Today, I’m sending a letter to Secretary Kristi Noem urging her to stop showing her partisan video blaming others for the government shutdown. This is something that belongs on a campaign website, not in an airport security line from a government official.”

Camilleri won’t admit that Democrats in the U.S. Senate have voted to continue the shutdown 10 times as of today. 

“DTW serves as the gateway to Michigan for the world and is a critical economic engine for our region. The security screening area is a place where travelers are a captive audience, focused on compliance and safety. Your decision to use this federal space to broadcast a divisive political message is a misuse of your official position and an abuse of the public’s trust."

 Sen. Camilleri DTW Statement 10-16-25  by  scott.mcclallen 


For Camilleri, the urgent problem is the video: not that a million Michiganders will miss federal benefits if the shutdown stretches much longer. 

About 1.4 million Michiganders rely on food benefits funded by the federal government and administered by the state of Michigan, according to the state health department. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has refused to reopen the government until Republicans give illegal immigrants health care benefits.

The airport also requested that the federal government stop playing the video. 

In 2019, the federal government shut down for 35 days. 

