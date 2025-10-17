Kristie Noem's Airport Video Triggers Michigan Lawmaker

A video blaming the 'Schumer Shutdown' on Democrats triggered a liberal lawmaker in Michigan so much that he demanded that the federal government remove a video playing in the Detroit Metro Airport.

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging her to remove a video playing at the Detroit Metro Airport.

“Today, I’m sending a letter to Secretary Kristi Noem urging her to stop showing her partisan video blaming others for the government shutdown. This is something that belongs on a campaign website, not in an airport security line from a government official.”

Video of Kristi Noem that triggers Democrats: pic.twitter.com/B3U2Ba0tPi https://t.co/jvsgqukQ7C — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) October 16, 2025

Camilleri won’t admit that Democrats in the U.S. Senate have voted to continue the shutdown 10 times as of today.

“DTW serves as the gateway to Michigan for the world and is a critical economic engine for our region. The security screening area is a place where travelers are a captive audience, focused on compliance and safety. Your decision to use this federal space to broadcast a divisive political message is a misuse of your official position and an abuse of the public’s trust."

As the state senator… pic.twitter.com/MUvNobACZn — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) October 16, 2025

Sen. Camilleri DTW Statement 10-16-25 by scott.mcclallen





For Camilleri, the urgent problem is the video: not that a million Michiganders will miss federal benefits if the shutdown stretches much longer.

About 1.4 million Michiganders rely on food benefits funded by the federal government and administered by the state of Michigan, according to the state health department.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has refused to reopen the government until Republicans give illegal immigrants health care benefits.

The airport also requested that the federal government stop playing the video.

Update: In addition to our statement, these signs are being placed at the entrances to the TSA checkpoints at DTW. pic.twitter.com/TznXist944 — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) October 15, 2025

Michigan Liberals are so triggered by the Trump Administration and Kristi Noem they simply cant handle her voice as they board their taxpayer/lobbyist funded vacations: https://t.co/2JX5wibuGl — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) October 16, 2025

In 2019, the federal government shut down for 35 days.

🚨This is an UNPRECEDENTED shutdown, because it's the first time Democrats have REJECTED a Clean CR.



"[Schumer & Jeffries] decided it’s more important to fight President Trump & appease their mob than reopen the government & ensure the American people are taken care of." pic.twitter.com/IZuhUWCy01 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

