Tipsheet

AOC Calls for 'Air That Is Drinkable' During CNN Town Hall Appearance

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 16, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

During a CNN town hall last night, U.S. lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for “drinkable” air and blamed pollution on an accounting firm. 

The Squad member apparently confused the accounting company Deloitte with the company DuPont. CNN hosted Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, and Bernie Sanders, I-VT. 

The 90-minute town hall followed 15 days into a federal government shutdown. Meanwhile, the White House poked fun at the gaffes reminiscent of the Joe Biden administration on social media. 


The lawmakers took questions at one point. Attendees asked about health care costs, the government shutdown, and more. 

AOC also urged the government to reopen. She didn’t mention that U.S. Senate Democrats have voted not to reopen the government at least nine times since the shutdown started on Oct. 1.

The Rapid Respond 47 account replied: 

Not be be upstaged, Bernie Sanders mistakenly said Amazon founder billionaire Jeff Bezos owns X. 

Sanders responded to the question: “Why does Republican messaging on social media seem so much more effective than Democratic media and what can we do about it?”

Someone else asked: “How does this shutdown reflect on Chuck Schumer’s leadership? 

Sanders responded: “I think it reflects more on Mike Johnson’s leadership and President’s Trump leadership.”

Sanders started to answer, but then asked the person for an opinion. 

Democrats in the Senate refuse to reopen the government unless Republicans give health care to illegal immigrants, 


